Football practice suspended at Lakeside High following positive COVID-19 test

Atlanta, GA — Football practice has been suspended at Lakeside High School following a positive COVID-19 test.

“Out of an abundance of caution, practice at Lakeside High School was temporarily suspended,” the School District said. “Dekalb County School District continues to monitor data and follow the guidance from the CDC, Department of Public Health and DeKalb Board of Health regarding ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The safety of students and staff remains a priority.”

The District said that due to medical privacy, it can only confirm that a case of COVID-19 was reported at Lakeside High.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that athletes at Dunwoody High also have tested positive.

While most metro Atlanta schools have opted to start the school year with virtual learning, sports activities have been allowed to continue, for now.

High School Football will start two weeks later, with the first games played on Sept. 4. The Georgia High School Association, which regulates athletics in the state, has published safety guidelines for schools to follow.

