LOADING

Type to search

Football practice suspended at Lakeside High following positive COVID-19 test

COVID-19 Metro ATL

Football practice suspended at Lakeside High following positive COVID-19 test

Dan Whisenhunt Aug 3, 2020
Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-sections through the viral genome, seen as black dots. Photo by CDC/ Hannah A Bullock; Azaibi Tamin, obtained via the Centers for Disease Control.
Share

 

Atlanta, GA — Football practice has been suspended at Lakeside High School following a positive COVID-19 test.

“Out of an abundance of caution, practice at Lakeside High School was temporarily suspended,” the School District said. “Dekalb County School District continues to monitor data and follow the guidance from the CDC, Department of Public Health and DeKalb Board of Health regarding ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The safety of students and staff remains a priority.”

The District said that due to medical privacy, it can only confirm that a case of COVID-19 was reported at Lakeside High.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that athletes at Dunwoody High also have tested positive.

While most metro Atlanta schools have opted to start the school year with virtual learning, sports activities have been allowed to continue, for now.

High School Football will start two weeks later, with the first games played on Sept. 4. The Georgia High School Association, which regulates athletics in the state, has published safety guidelines for schools to follow.

 

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus