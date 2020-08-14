Georgia voters will be able to request absentee ballots online

Share









All of our elections coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com. If you appreciate having coverage of our local elections and Elections Board, please sign up to become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us continue to provide you with quality local news. To sign up, click here.

Atlanta, GA — Georgia voters will be able to go online to request their absentee ballots for the November general election, the State Election Board approved Monday, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The board voted unanimously to create an absentee ballot application website, which is scheduled to be available by the end of this month, the AJC reported.

To read the full story, click here.

During the June primaries and August runoff elections, voters reported issues with not receiving absentee ballots, technical difficulties with filling out the PDF version of the application, being denied absentee ballots due to issues with electronic signatures, and other issues that arose with paper applications.

Ease in requesting an absentee ballot will allow voters to avoid the long lines at in-person polling places that Georgia has been infamous for even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Almost half of Georgia voters utilized absentee ballots during the primaries (when absentee ballot applications were mailed to all voters), and 60% of voters in the runoffs voted by absentee ballot, the AJC reported.

The website will simply be for requesting a ballot, and no actual voting will take place online.