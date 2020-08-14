LOADING

Type to search

Georgia voters will be able to request absentee ballots online

campaign coverage Metro ATL Trending

Georgia voters will be able to request absentee ballots online

Alex Brown Aug 14, 2020

Official Absentee Ballot Drop Box at 4380 Memorial Drive in greater Decatur. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

 

All of our elections coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com. If you appreciate having coverage of our local elections and Elections Board, please sign up to become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us continue to provide you with quality local news. To sign up, click here.

Atlanta, GA — Georgia voters will be able to go online to request their absentee ballots for the November general election, the State Election Board approved Monday, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The board voted unanimously to create an absentee ballot application website, which is scheduled to be available by the end of this month, the AJC reported.

To read the full story, click here.

During the June primaries and August runoff elections, voters reported issues with not receiving absentee ballots, technical difficulties with filling out the PDF version of the application, being denied absentee ballots due to issues with electronic signatures, and other issues that arose with paper applications.

Ease in requesting an absentee ballot will allow voters to avoid the long lines at in-person polling places that Georgia has been infamous for even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Almost half of Georgia voters utilized absentee ballots during the primaries (when absentee ballot applications were mailed to all voters), and 60% of voters in the runoffs voted by absentee ballot, the AJC reported.

The website will simply be for requesting a ballot, and no actual voting will take place online.

 

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus