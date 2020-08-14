Google announces $1 million Georgia Google.org Impact Challenge winners

Share









Decatur, GA — Google has announced the five winning nonprofits for the Georgia Google.org Impact Challenge, including a nonprofit based in Decatur.

Each of these organizations will receive $175,000 to bring their bold ideas to create economic opportunity in their communities to life, as state and local economies work toward recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release says.

For the next phase of the Challenge, Georgians are invited to visit g.co/georgiachallenge for more information on each of the five winners and to vote for one nonprofit to be crowned the ‘People’s Choice’ winner. The winning organization will be awarded an additional $125,000. In total, Google.org will contribute $1 million to Georgia nonprofit organizations as part of the program.

“In the face of COVID, it’s vital that we continue to support organizations across the state that are creating pathways for economic opportunity in their communities,” said Lilyn Hester, Google’s Head of External Affairs and Government Relations, Southeast US. “We had hundreds of strong applications from nonprofits across Georgia and are incredibly proud to support the work of the five selected winners.”

The five winners are:

– Center for Civic Innovation (Atlanta): With the funding, the Center for Civic Innovation plans to launch a network and support system for 100 diverse female entrepreneurs in Atlanta who are addressing the city’s greatest social and economic challenges.

– First Step Staffing (Atlanta): Funding will help connect thousands of men and women experiencing homeless, Veterans, and returning citizens with sustainable employment that will support them on their path to self-sufficiency.

– Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence (Decatur): The $175,000 from Google.org will help support “Don’t Knock the Hustle,” an entrepreneurship and economic empowerment program that harnesses skills from domestic violence survivors to achieve financial independence.

– Georgia Organics (Atlanta): The grant from Google.org will help them create economic opportunities in deeply impoverished communities across rural Georgia and meet skyrocketing consumer demand by capitalizing on agricultural talents, skills and resources through expanded organic production of Georgia’s essential crops.

– Georgia VECTR Center (Warner Robins): Google.org funding will be used for industrial systems equipment that will allow the Georgia Veterans Education Career Transition Resource (VECTR) Center to establish and sustain training for transitioning military and veterans into high-demand advanced manufacturing and industrial equipment maintenance careers.

The Georgia Google.org Impact Challenge statewide judge’s panel includes:

– Chris Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer, Georgia Chamber of Commerce

– Kathryn Dennis, President, Community Foundation of Central Georgia

– Erika James, Dean, The Wharton School (formerly Dean of Goizueta Business School at Emory University)

– Jovita Moore, Anchor, WSB-TV

– Jordan Rose, Co-Founder and Co-Director, Atlanta Science Festival

