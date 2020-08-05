Greenforest COVID-19 testing site will close for one day on Thursday, Aug. 6

Share









Greater Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Health announced that the Greenforest Community Baptist Church COVID-19 testing site, located at 3250 Rainbow Dr. in Decatur, will close for one day on Thursday, August 6.

The closure is due to a “previously scheduled church event.”

Operations will resume at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7.

Here’s more information from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

During this temporary closure, four other COVID-19 testing sites operated by the DeKalb County Board of Health will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.: – Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, Ga. 30034 – Former K-Mart Store Parking Lot (at I-285 and Buford Hwy.), 5597 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville, Ga. 30340 – Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta, Ga. 30316 – Salem Bible Church, 5460 Hillandale Dr., Stonecrest, Ga. 30058 COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested. A driver’s license or identification card is not required, however, registration in advance is strongly encouraged. For testing site hours of operation and online appointment scheduling for all DeKalb County Board of Health testing sites, visit dekalbhealth.net, or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1. Call center hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19.

