Home Depot opening three new warehousing facilities, including one in DeKalb County

Stonecrest, GA — The Home Depot is building three new warehousing facilities, including one in DeKalb County.

The facilities will employ about 1,000 people.

The company in 2021 will open a 615,000 square foot “flatbed delivery center” at 2182 Coffee Road in Stonecrest.

DeKalb County CEO Mike Thurmond celebrated the news.

“The Home Depot has been a tremendous driver of workforce development in our state for many years,” Thurmond said in a press release. “This tri-county area expansion is a unique example of how to ensure job stability in our communities, and I am delighted that DeKalb County was selected as one of the three new warehouse locations.”

The other locations will be in Fulton and Henry counties.

Here’s the full announcement from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office:

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Georgia-based The Home Depot will build a total of three new warehousing facilities in DeKalb, Fulton, and Henry Counties. This expansion project will deliver approximately 1,000 jobs to greater metro Atlanta.

“Since 1978, The Home Depot has been creating jobs and opportunities for hardworking Georgians and for people around the country,” said Governor Kemp. “As The Home Depot continues to grow, I want to thank the entire company for not only making long-term investments in their home state, but also continuing to support our local communities through their various outreach programs.”

In 2017, The Home Depot announced a plan to invest $1.2 billion in its supply chain to expand its distribution network with approximately 150 new facilities nationally. This investment will expand the company’s current same-day and next-day delivery options to 90% of the U.S. population. Georgia is a hub for the company’s Southeast supply chain operations and its national delivery strategy.

“We’re proud to employ more than 27,000 associates in our home state,” said Stephanie Smith, The Home Depot’s senior vice president of supply chain development and delivery. “The diverse workforce, cost of living, and location make it the perfect place to continue to grow our business. We look forward to welcoming another 1,000 new associates in the Atlanta area who want to build a career with The Home Depot.”

The Home Depot is currently hiring 600 associates for its new 657,600-square-foot Henry County warehouse located at 3150 Highway 42 South in Locust Grove. Interested jobseekers should visit careers.homedepot.com for more information or text JOBS to 52270 for a link to apply to local positions.

“Henry County is thrilled to have the world’s largest home improvement retailer continue to make long-term strategic supply chain investments in our community,” said June Wood, chair of the Henry County Board of Commissioners. “Henry County has gained a solid reputation as one of the top sites for business locations and expansions. This location further demonstrates that our community is built for success.”

“We are extremely excited in the City of Locust Grove to welcome The Home Depot as they grow their footprint in our community,” said Mayor Robert Price, City of Locust Grove. “The Home Depot is such an outstanding company and community partner. The company’s decision to expand throughout the county and our city with internet, rapid deployment, and brick-and-mortar retail stores here speaks volumes of our strategic location and unique business opportunities.”

In 2021, the company will open a new 615,000-square-foot “flatbed delivery center” in DeKalb County at 2182 Coffee Road in Stonecrest.

“The Home Depot has been a tremendous driver of workforce development in our state for many years,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “This tri-county area expansion is a unique example of how to ensure job stability in our communities, and I am delighted that DeKalb County was selected as one of the three new warehouse locations.”

“This will be the first phase of our strategic economic development plan as we build a gateway to the world through Savannah,” said Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary.

The Home Depot will also open a 650,000-square-foot order fulfillment operation center in Fulton County at Camp Creek Business Center in East Point.

“Now more than ever, it is important for companies to invest in the communities where they reside,” said Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts. “The Home Depot has been a great partner not only to Fulton County, but in our community as well. We applaud their commitment to expand, thrive, and continue to provide jobs for Fulton County residents.”

“We are excited that East Point continues to be the city of choice for businesses to invest, provide livable wage jobs, and thrive,” said Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham. “We look forward to creating a long-lasting partnership with The Home Depot.”

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) was represented by Hank Evans, director of the Global Commerce division’s logistics projects team, on these competitive projects, in partnership with the Henry County Development Authority, the City of Locust Grove, the City of Stonecrest, Decide DeKalb, the City of East Point, Fulton County, and Georgia Power.

“I’m very grateful to all of our economic development partners who helped see each of these projects through,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “The Home Depot’s commitment to their slogan, ‘how doers get more done’ is evident in the example they set, proving the power of American investment and innovation. We especially appreciate The Home Depot’s partnership and continued investments in their home state.”

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,293 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces, and Mexico. In fiscal 2019, The Home Depot had sales of $110.2 billion and earnings of $11.2 billion. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor’s 500 index.