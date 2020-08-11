Aug. 11 runoff election results: Ted Terry prevails in District 6 race, Michele Henson loses house seat

Share









All of our elections coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com. If you appreciate having coverage of our local elections and Elections Board, please sign up to become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us continue to provide you with quality local news. To sign up, click here.

DeKalb County, GA — The county Elections Board has released the results of the Aug. 11 runoff election.

All results should be considered preliminary until they are certified. Here are the likely winners:

– With most of the precincts reporting, Michele Henson lost her reelection fight to Zulma Lopez for the House District 86 seat. Henson has served in the state House since 1991.

– Robert Patrick defeated Cynthia Yaxon in the Democratic primary for County Commission District 1. If he prevails, he will face Nancy Jester, the incumbent Republican commissioner, on Nov. 3.

– Former Clarkston Mayor Ted Terry won the Democratic primary for County Commission District 6, defeating Maryam Ahmad. Terry replaces outgoing Commissioner Kathie Gannon, who decided against seeking reelection. There is no Republican running in this race.

– Yolanda Parker-Smith defeated Mindy Pillow in the race for Superior Court.

– Deirdre Pierce defeated Willie Mosley for the DeKalb County Board of Education District 3 seat.

– Sheriff Melody Maddox has won the runoff for Sheriff to complete the term of former sheriff Jeff Mann, defeating Ruth Stringer. Maddox already won the primary election.

Here are the early returns for the Aug. 11 runoff election as of 12:45 a.m., Aug. 12. Unless noted, all of the results are for the Democratic primary runoff:

State House District 86

DeKalb County Commission, District 1

DeKalb County Commission, District 6

Superior Court, Stone Mountain (Nonpartisan)

DeKalb County Board of Education, District 3 (Nonpartisan)

DeKalb County Sheriff Special Election (nonpartisan)

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.