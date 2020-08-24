Man accused of hit-and-run in Decatur arrested

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur Police say a driver accused of fleeing the scene after striking a pedestrian in a crosswalk has been arrested.

The crash occurred on Aug. 18 at the intersection of Commerce Drive and West Trinity Place. Police were dispatched to the call at 8:44 p.m.

“A white Dodge pickup truck was traveling westbound on West Trinity Place and making a left turn onto Commerce Drive,” the Police Department said in a Facebook post. “While making the turn, the Dodge struck a pedestrian who was in the crosswalk on Commerce Drive. The driver of the Dodge briefly stopped to check on the pedestrian, then fled the scene southbound in their vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital for treatment.”

Police on Aug. 20 obtained warrants for Ryan Moore of DeKalb County. He is accused of hit and run, failure to yield to a pedestrian, giving false name and date of birth to a law enforcement officer and driving on a suspended license.

Jail records show Moore was arrested on Aug. 21 and released on Aug. 22.

