Man dies following arrest by DeKalb County Police

Lithonia, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a man who died following his arrest by DeKalb County Police.

The incident occurred on Aug. 7. According to DeKalb County Police, the man had no injuries when he was transported to Emory Hillandale Hospital. Police arrested him after he displayed “erratic behavior,” damaged a police vehicle and tried to damage his other vehicle.

A spokesperson for the GBI said a cause of death hasn’t been determined.

The incident occurred at a Burger King located at 2773 Evans Mill Road.

“When the officer exited the drive-through, an individual alerted the officer that the suspect had tried to enter his vehicle before going into a nearby bushy lot,” a spokesperson for the Police Department said. “The DeKalb officer requested additional assistance, located the suspect and called for an ambulance when the suspect displayed erratic behavior. Several more DeKalb officers responded to the scene to assist in detaining the man.

“A preliminary review has concluded that the DeKalb officers used minimum restraints to prevent the subject from harming himself. Officers on the scene did not observe any physical injuries to the individual prior to placing him in the ambulance for transport to Emory Hillandale Hospital. After being admitted, he was pronounced deceased.”

