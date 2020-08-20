North McDonough Street in Decatur closed through Monday for BLM mural project

Share









Decatur, GA — North McDonough Street is closed to traffic between West Howard Avenue and East Maple Street through Monday, Aug. 24 at 7 a.m.

The closure is to allow for the painting of a Black Lives Matter mural on the busy street.

“ONLY vehicles traveling to/from Marco’s Pizza, Village Vets and the office buildings within the closure will be allowed access by the officers on site to assist,” the Decatur Police Department announced. “The sidewalks and bicycle track are open for pedestrians and cyclists.

The three Black artists who developed the designs for the painting — George F. Baker III, Petie Parker, and Sharanda Wilburn — will create the outline and oversee painting by community members.

The city recently put out a call for volunteers to help with the project. The City Commission approved the mural on Aug. 4.

According to City Manager Andrea Arnold, an estimated budget of $16,000 has been allocated for the project, including artists’ fees $7,500, stencil, paint and paint supplies $5,000, PPE/sanitation supplies $1,000, and contingency, $2,500. Funding is available in the general fund budget.

