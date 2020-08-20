LOADING

Type to search

North McDonough Street in Decatur closed through Monday for BLM mural project

Decatur

North McDonough Street in Decatur closed through Monday for BLM mural project

Dan Whisenhunt Aug 20, 2020
North McDonough Street will close temporarily to allow artists to paint a Black Lives Matter mural. Photo obtained via the city of Decatur Police Department.
Share

 

Decatur, GA — North McDonough Street is closed to traffic between West Howard Avenue and East Maple Street through Monday, Aug. 24 at 7 a.m.

The closure is to allow for the painting of a Black Lives Matter mural on the busy street.

“ONLY vehicles traveling to/from Marco’s Pizza, Village Vets and the office buildings within the closure will be allowed access by the officers on site to assist,” the Decatur Police Department announced. “The sidewalks and bicycle track are open for pedestrians and cyclists.

The three Black artists who developed the designs for the painting — George F. Baker III, Petie Parker, and Sharanda Wilburn — will create the outline and oversee painting by community members.

The city recently put out a call for volunteers to help with the project. The City Commission approved the mural on Aug. 4.

According to City Manager Andrea Arnold, an estimated budget of $16,000 has been allocated for the project, including artists’ fees $7,500, stencil, paint and paint supplies $5,000, PPE/sanitation supplies $1,000, and contingency, $2,500. Funding is available in the general fund budget.

Concept drawing artwork that will be installed on North McDonough Street. Image obtained via the city of Decatur

 

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus