North Superior Avenue to close for tree removal

Dan Whisenhunt Aug 3, 2020
The approximate location of the road closure. Image obtained via Google Maps
Decatur, GA — DeKalb County has announced that on Aug. 4 North Superior Avenue, from Desmond Drive to Woodmoor Lane, will be closed to traffic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The closure is to allow for the crane removal of a tree on the street.

“Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions,” the announcement from the county says. “Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Rebecca Heindel, scheduling coordinator for Boutte Tree Inc., at 404-799-5472.”

 

