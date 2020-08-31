LOADING

Type to search

Organizers cancel Decatur’s 2021 MLK Service Project due to COVID-19

Decatur Metro ATL

Organizers cancel Decatur’s 2021 MLK Service Project due to COVID-19

Dan Whisenhunt Aug 31, 2020
Volunteers Austin Robertson and Kelli Harman (pictured) clean up debris at a Decatur home during the MLK Service Project. Photo by Greta Reynolds
Share

 

Decatur, GA — The MLK Service Project isn’t happening in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the city.

The annual service project, which started in 2003, rallies hundreds of community volunteers to repair homes throughout the city on Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. The goal is to help seniors stay in their homes by providing free repairs.

But those seniors also are among the most susceptible to COVID-19. Organizers hope to bring the project back in 2022.

In related news, Paul Mitchell is stepping down as the MLK Service Project Chair after serving 10 years in that role. He’s been a volunteer since 2003. Mitchell said in a press release that the cancelation of this year’s project provided an “opportune time” to hand that role over to someone else.

“I have loved working on this project and working with the leadership team and all the other great folks to help Decatur’s seniors,” Mitchell said in a press release. “It has been a labor of love for me and has brought me a tremendous amount of satisfaction and enjoyment.”

Anyone interested in helping with the MLK Service Project — including providing help with planning, logistics, and grant writing — is encouraged to contact interim chair Mark Sanders at mark@mlkserviceproject.com or 678-992-9194 or Lee Ann Harvey at LeeAnn.Harvey@decaturga.com or 770-652-8593.

 

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus