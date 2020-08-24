Outdoor sports available for people looking for fun, healthy activities

Share









Tucker, GA — People looking for a little exercise this fall have a few options.

The city of Tucker is offering youth tennis lessons, 9-hole golf and pickleball.

To sign up for any of these activities, click here.

Girls on the Run of Atlanta also is offering a series of fall activities, including 100 percent virtual teams.

Here is the full announcement from Girls on the Run:

Atlanta, GA – Girls on the Run of Atlanta to provide critical social-emotional programming this fall to girls in 3rd – 8th grade. Girls on the Run is a leader in delivering evidence-based, life skills curricula to girls of all abilities. The 10-week program incorporates physical activity, encourages personal development, team building and connection to the community. Girls on the Run of Atlanta has served 30,000 girls since it was founded in 2000 at more than 150 sites across Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett. For the fall 2020 season, they are offering a flexible programming model to accommodate the changing and unpredictable school year due to the pandemic. This fluid model will allow teams to meet in-person, completely virtual or to seamlessly transition between the two as needed. Registration for the season is open through September 1 at www.girlsontherunatlanta.org. “We believe more than ever girls will need the feeling of connection they get from being on a team and the social-emotional lessons that Girls on the Run provides,” said Lea Rolfes, Executive Director. “Through safety precautions, curriculum modifications and creating trauma-sensitive spaces, our team is ready to bring critical social-emotional programming to girls at a time when they need it the most. Our trained coaches and dedicated staff are ready to adapt as the landscape of our community changes.” Physical isolation and related stressors of the COVID-19 pandemic have undoubtedly affected girls in our community. That is why Girls on the Run has designed its fall program to ensure a safe and inclusive place where every girl can thrive: – 100% Virtual teams: trained coaches will deliver live programming with lessons that mirror the in-person programs. Virtual programming includes physical activity and social-emotional learning, providing girls with an opportunity to still build meaningful connections with their peers and caring adult role models. – Flex teams: teams can choose to meet in-person (utilizing enhanced safety measures including physical distancing modifications) or virtually. This fluid programming model ensures that participants will experience the social, emotional and physical outcomes of the program while allowing teams to adjust to changes in the school and community health guidelines throughout the season. By adding virtual community teams this season, participation is not limited to a site or school and any GOTR or Heart & Sole aged girl in metro Atlanta can be part of the program. Additional caring coaches are needed for these virtual teams, which connect physical and emotional health and set healthy habits for life. For more information about Girls on the Run of Atlanta, becoming a coach or registering your girl, visit www.girlsontherunatlanta.org. About Girls on the Run Girls on the Run is a national physical activity-based positive youth development program for 3rd-8th grade girls. Participants develop and improve competence, feel confidence in who they are, develop strength of character, respond to others and oneself with care, create positive connections with peers and adults and make a meaningful contribution to community and society. Each session is led by trained volunteer coaches who guide and mentor the girls. The 10-week program concludes with all participants completing a celebratory 5k event which gives them a tangible sense of achievement as well as a framework for setting and achieving life goals. Girls on the Run has served more than two million girls since its inception in 1996. Girls on the Run is included as a top research-based program in a Social-Emotional Learning Guide developed by researchers at Harvard University and has been recognized by the National Afterschool Association (NAA) as one of the most influential after-school programs.

