Over 2,000 masks distributed to Clarkston apartment residents

Clarkston, GA – The Clarkston COVID-19 Community Task force completed its second weekend of masks distributions to apartment residents in the Clarkston area.

To date, Task force members and volunteers have provided over 2,000 masks along with hand sanitizers and educational materials, a press release says.

According to the Center for Disease Control, to reduce the spread of COVID-19, CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

“As a task force, we are working together to educate the community on the importance of adhering to the 4Ws – wearing a mask, washing your cloth mask every day or every other day, washing your hands, and watching your social distance. Our goal is to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by providing tools such as masks and hand sanitizers for Clarkston residents,” stated Beverly Burks, Project Coordinator.

