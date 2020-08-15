(PHOTOS) Anti-racist protesters confront militia groups in Stone Mountain

Stone Mountain, GA — A “Defending Stone Mountain” rally that was intended to take place at Stone Mountain Park and organized by right-wing militia groups took to the streets of the city of Stone Mountain after the park closed its gates for the day on August 15, 2020.
A large group of counter-protestors assembled, outnumbering the right-wing militias as the two groups faced off for several hours before they were dispersed by local law enforcement officials and the Georgia National Guard.
Counter protestors and right-wing militia members face off during a rally in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Armed right-wing militia member stands guard during a rally in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Counter protestors burn a Confederate flag during a rally in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A counter-protestor reacts to a burning Trump MAGA hat during a rally in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members from the III%ers far right-militia movement protest to “Defend Stone Mountain” in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Counter protestors to a right-wing rally in the city of Stone Mountain hold signs on August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse
Armed members of right-wing militias faced off with counter-protestors during a rally in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Counter protestors to a right-wing rally in the city of Stone Mountain hold signs on August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A right-wing militia member is confronted by counter-protestors in the city of Stone Mountain on August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
