(PHOTOS) Anti-racist protesters confront militia groups in Stone Mountain

(PHOTOS) Anti-racist protesters confront militia groups in Stone Mountain

Decaturish.com Aug 15, 2020
Armed right-wing militia members and counter protestors scuffle during a rally in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
By Dean Hesse, contributor 

Stone Mountain, GA — A “Defending Stone Mountain” rally that was intended to take place at Stone Mountain Park and organized by right-wing militia groups took to the streets of the city of Stone Mountain after the park closed its gates for the day on August 15, 2020.

A large group of counter-protestors assembled, outnumbering the right-wing militias as the two groups faced off for several hours before they were dispersed by local law enforcement officials and the Georgia National Guard.

Counter protestors and right-wing militia members face off during a rally in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Counter protestors to a right-wing rally to “Defend Stone Mountain” march in the city of Stone Mountain on August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Counter protestors and right-wing militia members face off during a rally in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Counter protestors and right-wing militia members face off during a rally in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Armed right-wing militia member stands guard during a rally in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Counter protestors to a right-wing rally to “Defend Stone Mountain” assemble in the city of Stone Mountain on August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Counter protestors to a right-wing rally to “Defend Stone Mountain” march in the city of Stone Mountain on August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Right-wing protestors took to the streets of the city of Stone Mountain to” Defend Stone Mountain” after Stone Mountain Park closed on August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Right-wing protestors took to the streets of the city of Stone Mountain to” Defend Stone Mountain” after Stone Mountain Park closed on August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Right-wing protestors took to the streets of the city of Stone Mountain to” Defend Stone Mountain” after Stone Mountain Park denied a permit and closed on August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Right-wing protestors took to the streets of the city of Stone Mountain to” Defend Stone Mountain” after Stone Mountain Park denied a permit and closed on August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Right-wing protestors took to the streets of the city of Stone Mountain to” Defend Stone Mountain” after Stone Mountain Park denied a permit and closed on August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Counter protestors and right-wing militia members face off during a rally in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Right-wing protestors took to the streets of the city of Stone Mountain to” Defend Stone Mountain” after Stone Mountain Park denied a permit and closed on August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Right-wing militia members and counter-protestors face off during a rally in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

 

Right-wing militia members and counter-protestors face off during a rally in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Counter protestors burn a Confederate flag during a rally in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Counter protestors and right-wing militia members face off during a rally in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Right-wing militia members and counter-protestors face off during a rally in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

A counter-protestor reacts to a burning Trump MAGA hat during a rally in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

An armed right-wing militia member stands guard during a rally in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Right-wing militia members and counter-protestors face off during a rally in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Right-wing protestors took to the streets of the city of Stone Mountain to” Defend Stone Mountain” after Stone Mountain Park denied a permit and closed on August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Members from the III%ers far right-militia movement protest to “Defend Stone Mountain” in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Right-wing protestors took to the streets of the city of Stone Mountain to ”Defend Stone Mountain” after Stone Mountain Park denied a permit and closed on August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Counter protestors to a right-wing rally in the city of Stone Mountain hold signs on August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse

Right-wing militia members and counter-protestors face off during a rally in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Counter protestors and right-wing militia members face off during a rally in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Counter protestors and right-wing militia members face off during a rally in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Counter protestors and right-wing militia members face off during a rally in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Counter protestors and right-wing militia members face off during a rally in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Counter protestors and right-wing militia members face off during a rally in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Counter protestors and right-wing militia members face off during a rally in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Counter protestors and right-wing militia members face off during a rally in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Counter protestors and right-wing militia members face off during a rally in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Armed members of right-wing militias faced off with counter-protestors during a rally in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Right-wing militia members and counter-protestors face off during a rally in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Right-wing militia members and counter-protestors face off during a rally in the city of Stone Mountain, August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Counter protestors to a right-wing rally in the city of Stone Mountain hold signs on August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Counter protestors to a right-wing rally in the city of Stone Mountain hold signs on August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

A right-wing militia member is confronted by counter-protestors in the city of Stone Mountain on August 15, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

