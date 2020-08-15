(PHOTOS) Anti-racist protesters confront militia groups in Stone Mountain

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Stone Mountain, GA — A “Defending Stone Mountain” rally that was intended to take place at Stone Mountain Park and organized by right-wing militia groups took to the streets of the city of Stone Mountain after the park closed its gates for the day on August 15, 2020.

A large group of counter-protestors assembled, outnumbering the right-wing militias as the two groups faced off for several hours before they were dispersed by local law enforcement officials and the Georgia National Guard.

