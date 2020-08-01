(PHOTOS) George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project visits Decatur

Decatur, GA — “A Monumental Change: The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project,” came to the Decatur Square July 31, 2020, projecting a holographic image of George Floyd near where a Confederate monument once stood for over 100 years at the Historic DeKalb County Courthouse.
The project is a collaboration between the George Floyd Foundation and Change.org, and according to Change.org it seeks to replace the monuments of racist confederate memory with symbols of solidarity and justice. In Decatur, Y. Caron Harding, Atlanta’s onsite coordinator for Change.org said, “We see this more as a reflective commemorative kind of event more so than a protest.”
Floyd’s death on May 25 in Minneapolis touched off a nationwide wave of protests against police violence. An officer, Derek Chauvin, placed his knee on Floyd’s neck, choking him to death. Those protests sparked a national conversation about race and those conversations led to the removal of Confederate monuments around the country, including Decatur’s.
The art project has been traveling the country and appeared in Richmond, Va. and Asheville, N.C., according to 11 Alive.
Local artist Ashley Dopson draws pastel portraits of victims killed by law enforcement as part of the “A Monumental Change: The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project,” tour stop on the Decatur Square July 31, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Local artist Ashley Dopson draws pastel portraits of victims killed by law enforcement as part of the “A Monumental Change: The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project,” tour stop on the Decatur Square July 31, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Medina Neenah Adrianne (r) holds a candle showing the likeness of Harriet Tubman during a libation ceremony as part of the “A Monumental Change: The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project,” tour stop on the Decatur Square July 31, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People in attendance listen as local author & activist P. D. Battle recites an original poem in memory of George Floyd during the “A Monumental Change: The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project,” tour stop on the Decatur Square July 31, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A likeness of Breonna Taylor by artist Ashley Dopson is seen in the foreground as author & activist P. D. Battle recites an original poem in memory of George Floyd during the “A Monumental Change: The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project,” tour stop on the Decatur Square July 31, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People in attendance react as local author & activist P. D. Battle speaks during the “A Monumental Change: The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project,” tour stop on the Decatur Square July 31, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A multitude of fireflies come together to form the likeness of George Floyd on the holographic image projected at the Historic DeKalb County Courthouse on the Square during the Decatur stop of “A Monumental Change: The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project,” Photo by Dean Hesse.
A view of where the Confederate monument once stood during the “A Monumental Change: The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project,” tour stop on the Decatur Square July 31, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
School Board member Jana Johnson-Davis was one of around 75 people in attendance to witness the “A Monumental Change: The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project,” tour stop on the Decatur Square July 31, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A multitude of fireflies come together to form the likeness of George Floyd on a holographic image projected at the Historic DeKalb County Courthouse on the Square during the Decatur stop of “A Monumental Change: The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project,” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Health care worker Ronnalynn Collins (r) and others take photos during the “A Monumental Change: The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project,” tour stop on the Decatur Square July 31, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Local author & activist P. D. Battle (l) and Medina Neenah Adrianne perform a libation ceremony as part of the “A Monumental Change: The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project,” tour stop on the Decatur Square July 31, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Author & activist P. D. Battle recites an original poem in memory of George Floyd during the “A Monumental Change: The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project,” tour stop on the Decatur Square July 31, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
