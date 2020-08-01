(PHOTOS) George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project visits Decatur

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — “A Monumental Change: The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project,” came to the Decatur Square July 31, 2020, projecting a holographic image of George Floyd near where a Confederate monument once stood for over 100 years at the Historic DeKalb County Courthouse.

The county removed the monument last month.

The project is a collaboration between the George Floyd Foundation and Change.org, and according to Change.org it seeks to replace the monuments of racist confederate memory with symbols of solidarity and justice. In Decatur, Y. Caron Harding, Atlanta’s onsite coordinator for Change.org said, “We see this more as a reflective commemorative kind of event more so than a protest.”

Floyd’s death on May 25 in Minneapolis touched off a nationwide wave of protests against police violence. An officer, Derek Chauvin, placed his knee on Floyd’s neck, choking him to death. Those protests sparked a national conversation about race and those conversations led to the removal of Confederate monuments around the country, including Decatur’s.

The art project has been traveling the country and appeared in Richmond, Va. and Asheville, N.C., according to 11 Alive.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.