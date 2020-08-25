(PHOTOS) Life at Decatur’s Legacy Park

The agreement put the Legacy Project Board in charge of managing the operations at Legacy Park and implementing the city’s master plan for the property.
Decaturish photographer Dean Hesse recently visited Legacy Park to find images that could serve as file art for future stories about the property. Here’s what he saw.
Moore Chapel built in 1906 at Legacy Park on South Columbia Drive in the city of Decatur on August 12, 2020. The park occupies the former site of the United Methodist Children’s Home. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Administration Building at Legacy Park on South Columbia Drive in the city of Decatur on August 12, 2020. The park occupies the former site of the United Methodist Children’s Home. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Legacy Park on S. Columbia Drive in the city of Decatur on August 12, 2020. The park occupies the former site of the United Methodist Children’s Home. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tameka Truitt moved into housing at Legacy Park in the city of Decatur, December of 2019. “I love it. It’s so peaceful,” said the mother of two on August 12, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Picnic tables sit in front of Nickerson Cottage at Legacy Park on South Columbia Drive in the city of Decatur on August 12, 2020. The park occupies the former site of the United Methodist Children’s Home. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Legacy Park on South Columbia Drive in the city of Decatur on August 12, 2020. The park occupies the former site of the United Methodist Children’s Home. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A view of cottages at Legacy Park on South Columbia Drive in the city of Decatur on August 12, 2020. The park occupies the former site of the United Methodist Children’s Home. Photo by Dean Hesse.
What appears to be an old cornerstone at Legacy Park on South Columbia Drive in the city of Decatur on August 12, 2020. The park occupies the former site of the United Methodist Children’s Home. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A view of Atlanta Cottage at Legacy Park on South Columbia Drive in the city of Decatur on August 12, 2020. The park occupies the former site of the United Methodist Children’s Home. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A view of the administration building from the Atlanta Cottage at Legacy Park on South Columbia Drive in the city of Decatur on August 12, 2020. The park occupies the former site of the United Methodist Children’s Home. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dorsey Nobles from the city of Decatur Sanitation and Facilities Maintenance Department in his shop at Legacy Park on August 12, 2020. Nobles said he grew up at the United Methodist Children’s Home and joked he came as part of the package when the city purchased the property. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dorsey Nobles from the city of Decatur Sanitation and Facilities Maintenance Department stands in front of his shop at Legacy Park on August 12, 2020. Nobles said he grew up at the United Methodist Children’s Home and joked he came as part of the package when the city purchased the property. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A view of Legacy Park on South Columbia Drive in the city of Decatur on August 12, 2020. The park occupies the former site of the United Methodist Children’s Home. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Hemphill Cottage at Legacy Park on South Columbia Drive in the city of Decatur on August 12, 2020. The park occupies the former site of the United Methodist Children’s Home. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The view from the Hemphill Cottage porch at Legacy Park on South Columbia Drive in the city of Decatur on August 12, 2020. The park occupies the former site of the United Methodist Children’s Home. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A view of a vintage cottage door at Legacy Park on South Columbia Drive in the city of Decatur on August 12, 2020. The park occupies the former site of the United Methodist Children’s Home. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A commemorative plaque placed in 1997 at Legacy Park on South Columbia Drive in the city of Decatur on August 12, 2020. The park occupies the former site of the United Methodist Children’s Home. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Legacy Park on South Columbia Drive in the city of Decatur on August 12, 2020. The park occupies the former site of the United Methodist Children’s Home. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A view of cottages at Legacy Park on S.outh Columbia Drive in the city of Decatur on August 12, 2020. The park occupies the former site of the United Methodist Children’s Home. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A view of a play area at Legacy Park on South Columbia Drive in the city of Decatur on August 17, 2020. The park occupies the former site of the United Methodist Children’s Home. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Adam Patterson and his son Oliver, 4, pose for a photo while fishing at Legacy Park on South Columbia Drive in the city of Decatur on August 17, 2020. The park occupies the former site of the United Methodist Children’s Home. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Oliver Patterson, 4, spent part of his first day of Pre-K on August 17, 2020, fishing at the City of Decatur’s Legacy Park with his father Adam Patterson. Adam said he heard there were fish in the lake and he wanted to get Oliver out of the house so he didn’t interrupt his sister Gwen, 9, with her lessons on her first day of virtual 3rd grade. “My dad powers have come into full effect thinking of things to do,” said Adam, whose wife was at home with Gwen. “I think they have more fun now.” (than before the pandemic.) There were indeed fish in the lake according to Adam who said they had caught and released three including two bass. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A view of the lake at Legacy Park on South Columbia Drive in the city of Decatur on August 17, 2020. The park occupies the former site of the United Methodist Children’s Home. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A view of Legacy Park on South Columbia Drive in the city of Decatur on August 17, 2020. The park occupies the former site of the United Methodist Children’s Home. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Miguel Martinez and his daughter Louisa, 8, operate a drone at Legacy Park in the city of Decatur on August 17, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Miguel Martinez and his daughter Louisa, 8, operate a drone at Legacy Park in the city of Decatur on August 17, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A view of Legacy Park on South Columbia Drive in the city of Decatur on August 17, 2020. The park occupies the former site of the United Methodist Children’s Home. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A view of the swimming pool at Legacy Park on South Columbia Drive in the city of Decatur on August 17, 2020. The park occupies the former site of the United Methodist Children’s Home. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A view of the ball field at Legacy Park on South Columbia Drive in the city of Decatur on August 17, 2020. The park occupies the former site of the United Methodist Children’s Home. Photo by Dean Hesse.
