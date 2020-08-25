(PHOTOS) Life at Decatur’s Legacy Park

Share









Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur made a $40 million investment back in 2017 when it voted to buy the former United Methodist Children’s home property. It has since been renamed Legacy Park, and Decatur’s City Commission recently approved an operational management agreement for the property.

The agreement put the Legacy Project Board in charge of managing the operations at Legacy Park and implementing the city’s master plan for the property.

Decaturish photographer Dean Hesse recently visited Legacy Park to find images that could serve as file art for future stories about the property. Here’s what he saw.

