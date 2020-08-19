Pop-up plant shop Lush Plant Co. opens in Oakhurst

Share









Decatur, GA — Whether you are a houseplant enthusiast or a novice plant parent, a new pop-up shop in Decatur will soon be offering dozens of stunning varietals. Plant shops and gardens centers are seeing rising sales amid the coronavirus pandemic as people spend more time at home. But with so many options out there, the world of plants can be overwhelming.

That’s where Lush Plant Co. comes in. Lush Plant Co. was founded by two sisters and Decatur moms ready to share their passion for all things plants. Hand-picked selections will focus on plants that thrive indoors, adding a calming and tropical vibe to your home or place of work. Expect to see lots of snake plants, monsteras, lush vines, ferns and more. Options will range from small 3-inch plants to 9-foot trees. The shop will also sell accessories like pots, stands, watering cans, and plant-themed goods like cards, jewelry, books, and face masks.

Time and Place

– 321 W. Hill Street, Decatur, GA 30030

– Pop-up shops will start Friday, August 28th and Saturday, August 29th, from 12pm-6pm.

New dates will be announced 1-2 weeks out, and all pop-ups will take place on Fridays and Saturdays. Online ordering and local contact-free delivery will also be available.

Located inside Scout Oakhurst, originally home to the Old Scottish Rite Hospital, this historic space lends a beautiful backdrop with plenty of natural light ideal for housing plants. The shop will have its own entrance, located on the restaurant’s right side when facing the building from Hill Street. (If you see plants, you’re in the right place!)

To ensure staff and customers’ safety and well-being, face masks will be required, and two customers will be allowed in the shop at any given time, according to a press release from the shop.

