Scott Boulevard repaving begins, expected to last six to eight weeks

Scott Boulevard repaving begins, expected to last six to eight weeks

Dan Whisenhunt Aug 5, 2020
File photo. Scott Boulevard at Coventry Road March 26, 2015. From GDOT cameras.
Decatur, GA — There are more traffic delays in store for drivers who regularly use Scott Boulevard.

The road is currently affected by a DeKalb County Water Main replacement project between Church Street and DeKalb Industrial Way which is expected to cause lane closures through September.

The city of Decatur on Aug. 5 announced that this week also marks the start of a repaving project that will last six to eight weeks.

Here is the full announcement from the city of Decatur:

The impact

Circumstances permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will begin resurfacing Scott Boulevard this week. The work is one part of a larger paving project along State Route 8 (SR8) from the Gwinnett County line to Moreland Avenue in Atlanta. Pittman Construction Company of Conyers is performing the work.

The Decatur segment of the project includes milling, resurfacing and re-striping of Scott Boulevard. Milling and paving is expected to take 6-8 weeks, depending on the weather.

How to manage

Work is planned for nights between 8 pm and 6 am, starting on Sunday evenings and extending through Thursday. No work is planned for Fridays unless there are weather delays during the week. Scott Boulevard will remain open during the work [week] but there will be lane closures and traffic delays should be expected.

Temporary striping will be established as the work progresses with permanent striping completed at a later date.

Got questions? Direct them to GDOT Project Manager, Christopher Robinson, at 404-807-6379 or Pittman Construction Project Manager, Donna Lee Welch, at 770-853-5934.

 

