Scott Boulevard repaving begins, expected to last six to eight weeks

Decatur, GA — There are more traffic delays in store for drivers who regularly use Scott Boulevard.

The road is currently affected by a DeKalb County Water Main replacement project between Church Street and DeKalb Industrial Way which is expected to cause lane closures through September.

The city of Decatur on Aug. 5 announced that this week also marks the start of a repaving project that will last six to eight weeks.

Here is the full announcement from the city of Decatur:

The impact Circumstances permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will begin resurfacing Scott Boulevard this week. The work is one part of a larger paving project along State Route 8 (SR8) from the Gwinnett County line to Moreland Avenue in Atlanta. Pittman Construction Company of Conyers is performing the work. The Decatur segment of the project includes milling, resurfacing and re-striping of Scott Boulevard. Milling and paving is expected to take 6-8 weeks, depending on the weather. How to manage Work is planned for nights between 8 pm and 6 am, starting on Sunday evenings and extending through Thursday. No work is planned for Fridays unless there are weather delays during the week. Scott Boulevard will remain open during the work [week] but there will be lane closures and traffic delays should be expected. Temporary striping will be established as the work progresses with permanent striping completed at a later date. Got questions? Direct them to GDOT Project Manager, Christopher Robinson, at 404-807-6379 or Pittman Construction Project Manager, Donna Lee Welch, at 770-853-5934.

