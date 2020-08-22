LOADING

Type to search

Search continues for missing Decatur man after motorcycle located in Gwinnett County

Crime and public safety Decatur Metro ATL

Search continues for missing Decatur man after motorcycle located in Gwinnett County

Dan Whisenhunt Aug 22, 2020
Image obtained via Decatur Police
Share

 

Decatur, GA — Decatur resident Andrew Keegan has been missing since Aug. 16 and police now say they located his motorcycle in Gwinnett County on Aug. 21.

“Keegan was last seen leaving a friend’s house in East Atlanta on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at approximately 9:30 pm riding a black 2015 Yamaha FZ07 motorcycle displaying GA tag (XNY032),” the Police Department said. “Keegan has not returned home. Family and friends have been unable to locate or make contact with Keegan. Keegan is a white male, approximately 6’1″ and 180 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and is diagnosed with Bipolar disorder. If you have any information about the whereabouts of Keegan, please contact Inv. Edwards at 678-553-6621 or tiffany.edwards@decaturga.com or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta 404 577-Tips (8477) and remain anonymous.”

On Aug. 21, police confirmed finding his motorcycle.

“The black 2015 Yamaha FZ07 motorcycle displaying GA tag (XNY032) belonging to Andrew Keegan was found abandoned in a remote area of Gwinnett County on August 21, 2020,” police spokesperson Sgt. John Bender said. “A search for Keegan was conducted in the area where the motorcycle was recovered with negative results. Andrew Keegan is still missing.”

 

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus