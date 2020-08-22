Search continues for missing Decatur man after motorcycle located in Gwinnett County

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur resident Andrew Keegan has been missing since Aug. 16 and police now say they located his motorcycle in Gwinnett County on Aug. 21.

“Keegan was last seen leaving a friend’s house in East Atlanta on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at approximately 9:30 pm riding a black 2015 Yamaha FZ07 motorcycle displaying GA tag (XNY032),” the Police Department said. “Keegan has not returned home. Family and friends have been unable to locate or make contact with Keegan. Keegan is a white male, approximately 6’1″ and 180 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and is diagnosed with Bipolar disorder. If you have any information about the whereabouts of Keegan, please contact Inv. Edwards at 678-553-6621 or tiffany.edwards@decaturga.com or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta 404 577-Tips (8477) and remain anonymous.”

On Aug. 21, police confirmed finding his motorcycle.

“The black 2015 Yamaha FZ07 motorcycle displaying GA tag (XNY032) belonging to Andrew Keegan was found abandoned in a remote area of Gwinnett County on August 21, 2020,” police spokesperson Sgt. John Bender said. “A search for Keegan was conducted in the area where the motorcycle was recovered with negative results. Andrew Keegan is still missing.”

