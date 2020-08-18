(SPONSORED) The Hope Clinic at Emory enrolling volunteers for COVID-19 studies

Share









The Emory Hope Clinic is currently enrolling volunteers for two COVID-19 studies – CoVPN 5001 and COVID Memory – where they are collecting biological samples such as blood and saliva from people who have a confirmed COVID-19 nasal swab positive test.

Basic qualifications:

– Tested positive for COVID-19 on a PCR (nasal swab) test

– Either currently have or have recovered from COVID-19.

– Must be ages 18 and above

– Asymptomatic or Symptomatic

Participants will be compensated each time they make a trip to the clinic! If you are interested in participating, please contact the Hope Clinic by email at hope.community@emory.edu or by phone at 877-288-0048. You can also complete a volunteer form directly on the Hope Clinic’s website by visiting our website here or click the button at the end of this email.

General information about The Hope Clinic:

The Hope Clinic is part of the division of infectious disease at Emory School of Medicine located in Decatur, GA and servicing the greater Atlanta area. We work on prevalent infections, such as yellow fever, HIV, and influenza, as well as emerging or historically less common infections, such as Ebola and zika. The Hope Clinic of the Emory Vaccine Center (EVC) is an international Center of Excellence in clinical and transnational research in infectious diseases vaccines, treatment, and prevention. We are located in Decatur, GA and we work with volunteers in the greater Atlanta and surrounding areas. Our Vision is the improvement of the health of our patients and communities through infectious disease research, training, education, and service.

