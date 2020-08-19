State Sen. Elena Parent, state Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver will join Aug. 19 Decaturish Twitch Show

Share









Decatur, GA — Two members of Decatur’s legislative delegation will join the Decaturish Twitch Show on Aug. 19.

State Sen. Elena Parent, D-SD 42, and state Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur, will discuss the recent legislative session and upcoming elections. They will also be taking your questions.

The show generally broadcasts every Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m.

Be sure to tune in to the show and if you want to ask questions, create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.)

People interested in viewing past episodes should subscribe to the Decaturish Youtube channel. To see the Youtube channel, click here.

We’ll see you on Aug. 19 at 6 p.m.

