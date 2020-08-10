The runoff election is Tuesday, Aug. 11

Share









Decatur, GA – The general primary and special election runoff election is Tuesday, Aug. 11.

While people were encouraged to vote via absentee ballot, polls will be open tomorrow. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Decaturish will provide coverage on election night, but due to a large number of mail-in ballots, reporting of the results may be delayed.

You can look up your voting status by visiting the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page.” To visit the My Voter Page, click here. You can check your status by providing basic information like your last name, birthday and the county you live in. You can also see a sample ballot.

Some polling places changed during the primary and those changes remain in effect. To see the list of polling place changes, click here.

People who wish to vote will need to bring one of the following forms of identification, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office:

– Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS)

– A Georgia Driver’s License, even if expired

– Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state

– Valid U.S. passport ID

– Valid U.S. military photo ID

– Valid tribal photo ID

