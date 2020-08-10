Tucker Brewing Company opens kitchen with local flavor

Share









This story has been updated.

By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

Tucker, GA — Pull up a chair at the expansive beer garden and dive into a steaming bowl of lemongrass curry coconut mussels, paired with an ice-cold TKR Pilsner. Or munch a salty, hot pretzel with a Roaring 20s Radler after a sweaty day of working in the yard. Either way, executive chef Nicole Fey is waiting to indulge you at Tucker Brewing Company.

Chef Fey draws from nearby farmers and vendors to pack the menu, including a robust offering for kids, with complex flavors. With a masters degree in gastronomy from Boston University, Fey loves to talk about food chemistry, the history of food, and food supply.

“I love an adventure,” said Fey, who has lived in South Korea and cooked in New England and Florida.

Fey’s favorite beer is the Georgia Red Lager because it’s fun to cook with, she said. The menu includes vegan options and German-influenced dishes.

Owner Ashley Chapman Hubbard is a graduate of The Culinary Institute of America and worked in several restaurants before joining her family’s business in Tucker. She’s planning to use mango and dark cherries in an upcoming brew. There’s a coffee-steeped brew on tap now, made with Radio Roasters out of Decatur.

Located on South Bibb Drive, the brewery features an 8,500-square-foot patio lined with leafy trees, a music stage, cornhole, and a play area for kids.

It took months of dealing with permits and inspections, said Hubbard, but Tucker Brewing Company finally opened its kitchen to the public on Aug. 5. Hubbard started the business in 2017 with her brother, Ryan Chapman. The beer can be purchased at Smoke Rise Bottle Shop, C&T Package Store, Ale Yeah, and national chains.

Brewery tours are scheduled to return at a later date, but Tucktoberfest is coming up Sept. 19-Oct. 3 with socially distanced games, lederhosen, and music.

One Tucktoberfest game is stein hoisting, a classic Bavarian strength game also called steinholding. Each player holds a stein full of beer, arms extended parallel to the ground, until the last person is left holding his drink.

“Tucktoberfest is an event we do every year. This year, with all that’s going on, we decided to make it a Munich-style celebration with live music, a special menu, fun and traditional Oktoberfest games, and our staff wearing lederhosen,” said Hubbard. “It’s been hard on everyone. We are excited to still be able to celebrate in a socially distanced way; a way in which people can be comfortable and have fun.”

Tucker Brewing Company provides proper PPE to staff members and requires masks to be worn by the team. They have placed all tables six feet apart and “ensure the restaurant’s capacity falls below Georgia state regulations throughout this time of COVID-19.”

Hubbard and Fey recognize Tucker Beer Company is fortunate to be opening when so many restaurants are closing.

“We are sensitive to those restaurant owners and employees who gave it their all this spring,” said Hubbard, who noted the outdoor space is crucial to the brewery’s success.

Fey added, “We are so happy about how the community is responding to our opening. We’re aware it’s been hard for so many people. Any way we can lift people up in the community, we want to do that.”

