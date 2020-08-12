Tucker to distribute 21,000 masks to residents

Share









Tucker, GA – City of Tucker leaders announced Tuesday that they have acquired an additional 21,000 masks to be distributed to residents and businesses in an effort to continue to protect the community from the spread of the coronavirus.

Any Tucker resident seeking a mask can get a pack mailed to them by registering via phone, email or the City website, according to a press release from the city.

“In our previous mask giveaways, we drew huge crowds and long lines, something we are trying to avoid this time around,” said Assistant City Manager John McHenry, who is overseeing the program. “This time we are excited to allow folks to register from the comfort of their homes and a few days later their masks will arrive in their mailboxes.

“This is all part of Tucker’s #maskmovement campaign, as we strongly encourage the use of masks for the protection of our citizens and the community.”

Unlike other communities, Tucker hasn’t adopted a mandate for masks and has instead opted for a public education campaign to encourage mask-wearing.

Those seeking masks can sign up at www.tuckerga.gov/masks or by emailing their contact information to masks@tuckerga.gov. They can also call (678) 597-9040 to speak with a representative.

Tucker has already distributed 13,000 face coverings to residents, restaurants and care facilities across the city. This new batch of masks will be split between medical-grade and disposable masks. Applicants can choose which type of mask they want to receive.

