Greater Decatur crash leaves vehicle in awkward position

Greater Decatur crash leaves vehicle in awkward position

Dan Whisenhunt Aug 17, 2020
Image provided by Lynn Farmer.
Decatur, GA — A two-car crash that occurred near the Decatur city limits on Aug. 15 showed once again just how strong those utility pole support wires are.

A spokesperson for the DeKalb County Police Department said it was a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Scott Boulevard. One of the vehicles changed lanes and side-swiped the second vehicle.

“The second vehicle then jumped a curb and rode up the stability wires of a utility pole,” the DeKalb County Police Department spokesperson said. “There were very minor injuries but no one was transported to the hospital. The driver of the second vehicle exited the car before the police arrived and was in good condition.”

A similar incident occurred in Kirkwood in 2017. A vehicle traveling at high-rate of speed hit a curb and traveled up a utility pole wire. No one was injured in that incident.

 

