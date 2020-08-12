United Way, Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta announce seventh round of grants

Share









Atlanta, GA – The Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, a joint effort from Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta and United Way of Greater Atlanta, today announces the Fund’s seventh round of grants targeted to emergency financial assistance for housing-related costs, a press release says. To date, the Fund has raised more than $25 million through collective resources.

This seventh round of grants total $1.125 million and will be distributed to 10 organizations in response to the region’s needs as a result of COVID-19. A grand total of more than $18.425 million from the Fund has been mobilized to benefit 321 nonprofits thus far. A full listing of today’s grants is detailed below. These, as well as those made in the earlier rounds, are listed on both the Community Foundation’s website and United Way’s website.

Individuals who wish to contribute to supporting our region’s nonprofits can donate to the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund here. Support funds will be released on a rolling basis throughout the outbreak and recovery phases of the crisis.

The seventh round of grants will allow the grantee organizations to provide funding for emergency financial (rent and utilities) assistance in response to the COVID-19 crisis for a period of up to 4.5 months. Research indicated that each of the organizations has the ability to meet high demand for emergency financial assistance and strong track record of effectively serving the most vulnerable people in our region across a wide geographic scope. Nine of the grants will provide emergency financial assistance and legal support to combat evictions for some of our most vulnerable, low-income populations. These populations include undocumented and immigrant families with children, families who face threats from domestic violence, families who live in extended stay motels and families without formal leases. The 10th grant will expand COVID-19 testing in low-income and high-risk communities.

According to the Aspen Institute, multiple studies have quantified the effect of COVID-19-related job loss and economic hardship on renters’ ability to pay rent during the pandemic. While methodologies differ, these analyses converge on a dire prediction: If conditions do not change, 29-45% of renter households in Georgia could be at risk of eviction by the end of the year.1

Steps for applying for the next round of grants will be released on September 1. In order to respond to the quickly shifting needs of our community, the Fund is committed to funding emergent needs through additional rounds of funding as well. Details will be posted at cfgreateratlanta.org/nonprofits/available-grants/covid-19-response-recovery-fund/

Today’s grant recipients and grant amounts are:

– Georgia ACT (Advancing Communities Together) – $75,000 to provide emergency financial assistance and eviction relief in its multi-county service area.

– Georgia Legal Services Program – $100,000 to support and meet the increased demand for emergency financial assistance, eviction filings and legal representation in the region.

– Inspiritus (formerly Lutheran Services of Georgia) – $100,000 to meet the increased demand for emergency financial assistance in its multi-county service area.

– Latin American Association – $150,000 to meet the increased demand for emergency financial assistance in its service area.

Latino Community Fund – $200,000 to provide emergency financial assistance for Latinx communities throughout Greater Atlanta in partnership with grassroots Latinx organizations.

– St. Vincent DePaul Georgia – $100,000 to meet the increased demand for emergency financial assistance in the region.

– Ser Familia – $150,000 to meet the increased demand for emergency financial assistance.

– Single Parent Alliance and Resource Center (SPARC) – $100,000 to meet the increased demand for emergency financial assistance and rehousing services.

– Star C – $100,000 to support emergency financial assistance, housing and eviction relief.

– United 2 Live – $50,000 to provide increased testing and testing support services to meet the needs of hard to reach populations in low-income communities.

Individuals and families impacted and in need of support can contact United Way of Greater Atlanta’s 2-1-1 Contact Center. Due to high call volumes, texting is the quickest way to get in touch with United Way 2-1-1. Text “211od” to 898-211 to get a list of resources by zip code. The 2-1-1 database is another quick way to find resources during this time of increased call volume. 2-1-1 is a valuable resource that is available 24-hours and 7 days-a-week.

