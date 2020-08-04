LOADING

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Dekalb County

COVID-19 Metro ATL

Alex Brown Aug 4, 2020

The Dekalb County Board of Health COVID-19 testing site located in the parking lot of Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker, July 21, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in Georgia, it can be difficult to find a reliable testing site. Decaturish has compiled an updated list of COVID-19 testing sites in Dekalb County. Currently, all of these sites are primarily drive-through testing sites.

Some drugstores such as CVS or Walgreens also offer COVID-19 testing but have varied waiting and result times and particular qualifications for each site. You may also be able to get tested at your doctor’s office.

South Dekalb Mall, The Gallery at South Dekalb, Suntrust Parking Lot

Address: 2801 Candler Road, Decatur, GA 30034

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10am – 3pm

Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both

Accepts uninsured: Yes

Appointment: No appointment needed.

Decatur City Church

https://www.viralsolutionsga.com/

Address: 1995 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033

Hours: Monday through Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 3pm

Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both

Accepts uninsured: Yes

Appointment: No appointment needed, but you can register online at https://www.viralsolutionsga.com/

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church

Address: 2340 Clifton Springs Rd, Decatur, GA 30034

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10am – 3pm

Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both

Accepts uninsured: Unknown

Appointment: Visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or call (404) 294-3700 Option 1, or register in Spanish here

Former K-Mart Store Parking Lot (at I-285 and Buford Hwy.)

Address: 5597 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville, GA 30340

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 am – 3 pm

Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both

Uninsured: Unknown

Appointment: Visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or call (404) 294-3700 Option 1, or register in Spanish here

Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church

Address: 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE Atlanta, GA 30316

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 am – 3 pm

Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both

Uninsured: Unknown

Appointment: Visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or call (404) 294-3700 Option 1, or register in Spanish here

This site may accept walk-ups.

Greenforest Community Baptist Church

Address: 3250 Rainbow Dr. Decatur, GA 30034

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 am – 3 pm, Saturday, 9 am – 12 pm by appointment only

* Closed Thursday, August 6th for a church event

Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both

Uninsured: Unknown

Appointment: Visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or call (404) 294-3700 Option 1, or register in Spanish here

Salem Bible Church 

Address: 5460 Hillandale Dr. Stonecrest, GA 30058

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 am – 3 pm

Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both

Uninsured: Unknown

Appointment: Visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or call (404) 294-3700 Option 1, or register in Spanish here

 —
Peachtree Immediate Care 

Address: 1829 Lawrenceville Highway, Decatur, GA 30033, USA

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 am – 7 pm

Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both

Uninsured: Accepts all insurance or $175 self-pay

Appointment: Appointment required. Visit https://www.peachtreemed.com/drive-thru-covid-19-testing/ or (404) 292-8335.

This site tends to run out of appointments quickly.

 

