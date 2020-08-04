Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Dekalb County

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Dekalb CountyThe Dekalb County Board of Health COVID-19 testing site located in the parking lot of Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker, July 21, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in Georgia, it can be difficult to find a reliable testing site. Decaturish has compiled an updated list of COVID-19 testing sites in Dekalb County. Currently, all of these sites are primarily drive-through testing sites.
Some drugstores such as CVS or Walgreens also offer COVID-19 testing but have varied waiting and result times and particular qualifications for each site. You may also be able to get tested at your doctor’s office.
South Dekalb Mall, The Gallery at South Dekalb, Suntrust Parking Lot
Address: 2801 Candler Road, Decatur, GA 30034
Hours: Monday through Friday, 10am – 3pm
Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both
Accepts uninsured: Yes
Appointment: No appointment needed.
—
Decatur City Church
https://www.viralsolutionsga.com/
Address: 1995 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033
Hours: Monday through Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 3pm
Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both
Accepts uninsured: Yes
Appointment: No appointment needed, but you can register online at https://www.viralsolutionsga.com/
—
Beulah Missionary Baptist Church
Address: 2340 Clifton Springs Rd, Decatur, GA 30034
Hours: Monday through Friday, 10am – 3pm
Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both
Accepts uninsured: Unknown
Appointment: Visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or call (404) 294-3700 Option 1, or register in Spanish here
—
Former K-Mart Store Parking Lot (at I-285 and Buford Hwy.)
Address: 5597 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville, GA 30340
Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 am – 3 pm
Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both
Uninsured: Unknown
Appointment: Visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or call (404) 294-3700 Option 1, or register in Spanish here
—
Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church
Address: 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE Atlanta, GA 30316
Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 am – 3 pm
Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both
Uninsured: Unknown
Appointment: Visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or call (404) 294-3700 Option 1, or register in Spanish here
This site may accept walk-ups.
Greenforest Community Baptist Church
Address: 3250 Rainbow Dr. Decatur, GA 30034
Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 am – 3 pm, Saturday, 9 am – 12 pm by appointment only
* Closed Thursday, August 6th for a church event
Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both
Uninsured: Unknown
Appointment: Visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or call (404) 294-3700 Option 1, or register in Spanish here
—
Salem Bible Church
Address: 5460 Hillandale Dr. Stonecrest, GA 30058
Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 am – 3 pm
Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both
Uninsured: Unknown
Appointment: Visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or call (404) 294-3700 Option 1, or register in Spanish here
Address: 1829 Lawrenceville Highway, Decatur, GA 30033, USA
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 am – 7 pm
Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both
Uninsured: Accepts all insurance or $175 self-pay
Appointment: Appointment required. Visit https://www.peachtreemed.com/drive-thru-covid-19-testing/ or (404) 292-8335.
This site tends to run out of appointments quickly.
Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.