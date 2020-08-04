Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Dekalb County

Share









Decatur, GA — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in Georgia, it can be difficult to find a reliable testing site. Decaturish has compiled an updated list of COVID-19 testing sites in Dekalb County. Currently, all of these sites are primarily drive-through testing sites.

Some drugstores such as CVS or Walgreens also offer COVID-19 testing but have varied waiting and result times and particular qualifications for each site. You may also be able to get tested at your doctor’s office.

South Dekalb Mall, The Gallery at South Dekalb, Suntrust Parking Lot

Address: 2801 Candler Road, Decatur, GA 30034

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10am – 3pm

Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both

Accepts uninsured: Yes

Appointment: No appointment needed.

Decatur City Church

https://www.viralsolutionsga.com/

Address: 1995 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033

Hours: Monday through Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 3pm

Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both

Accepts uninsured: Yes

Appointment: No appointment needed, but you can register online at https://www.viralsolutionsga.com/

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church Address: 2340 Clifton Springs Rd, Decatur, GA 30034 Hours: Monday through Friday, 10am – 3pm Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both Accepts uninsured: Unknown Appointment: Visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or call (404) 294-3700 Option 1, or register in Spanish here — Former K-Mart Store Parking Lot (at I-285 and Buford Hwy.)

Address: 5597 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville, GA 30340

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 am – 3 pm

Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both

Uninsured: Unknown

Appointment: Visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or call (404) 294-3700 Option 1, or register in Spanish here

Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church Address: 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE Atlanta, GA 30316 Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 am – 3 pm Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both Uninsured: Unknown Appointment: Visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or call (404) 294-3700 Option 1, or register in Spanish here This site may accept walk-ups.

