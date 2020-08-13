YMCA of Metro Atlanta announces early learning enrollment is open for 2020-2021

Share









Atlanta, GA – The YMCA of Metro Atlanta announced early learning enrollment is open at 11 metro Atlanta Early Learning Program locations, a press release said. Applications will be reviewed as they are received and can be completed throughout the school year. Families interested in registering can visit the YMCA of Metro Atlanta website to choose their desired location.

Accredited by The National Association for the Education of Young Children, the Y’s state-licensed Early Learning Program is designed to improve school readiness and prepare children ages 0-5 for success. The program is free to qualifying families and includes medical and dental health services, along with nutritious meals and snacks to ensure the well-being of attendees. Extended care options are available for children of first responders, essential workers and those in need.

“Our early learning program provides resources children and expectant mothers need by providing activities promoting academic success and healthy family habits,” said Lauren Koontz, President and CEO of YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “The early years of a child’s life are highly formative, and our program aids in preparing children for lifelong success.”

In addition to physical wellness, the program places an emphasis on school readiness goals, including literacy, social studies, mathematics, arts, social, science and technology, healthy habits and moral character development.

For more information, or to register, individuals can call 404-420-5800 or visit ymcaatlanta.org/early-learning

