4 Man String Band joining Decaturish Twitch Show

Share









Decatur, GA — And now for something completely different.

This Friday’s Decaturish Twitch show will feature musical guest 4 Man String Band.

The show will start at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast here.

“Guitars, Mandolins, Banjo and Harmonica. It’s not Bluegrass, or Country, it’s the music of America,” the 4 Man String Band Facebook page says. “We take the songs you know, and add our touch to them. We also play originals that explore the current events and concerns of all.”

The Decaturish Twitch Show generally broadcasts every Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m.

Be sure to tune in to the show and if you want to ask questions, create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.)

People interested in viewing past episodes should subscribe to the Decaturish Youtube channel. To see the Youtube channel, click here.

We’ll see you on Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.