After canceling The Nutcracker due to COVID-19 impact, Atlanta Ballet announces alternatives

Atlanta, GA – After having to cancel the March and May programs of its 19|20 season and the opening program of its 20|21 season due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Atlanta Ballet announced in a press release that its production of “The Nutcracker” by Yuri Possokhov will also be canceled.

But there will be alternative ways to watch the performance this year.

“From a drive-in viewing event at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre and on-demand access to a previously-recorded version of the production, to sharing short excerpts from past performances and exclusive dancer insights on social media, audiences will have the opportunity to get a daily dose of Nutcracker joy from Thanksgiving to Christmas Day,” a press release says.

Here are the ways you can take in the Nutcracker performance this year:

The Nutcracker Drive-In Experience – December 2-6, 2020

– For five nights in December, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre’s surface lot will be transformed into a pop-up drive-in movie theatre, where audiences can enjoy a filmed version of Atlanta Ballet’s newest production of The Nutcracker from the comfort of their own

– Viewers will be able to pre-order special Nutcracker-themed concessions and gift items to further elevate their Nutcracker

– Cobb Energy Performance Centre’s roundabout will be converted into a festive marketplace, featuring tents for concessions and an on-site souvenir Masks will be required, and the area will be monitored by designated “Social Distance Ambassadors” to keep guests safe and six feet apart.

– Tickets will be on-sale on October 5, 2020, at 10 a.m. General admission tickets are, $100 per car, with premium front-row parking at $150. Spaces are limited, so early purchases are encouraged.

The Nutcracker On-Demand – November 16-December 27, 2020

– Audiences will have the opportunity to bring the magic of The Nutcracker into their own living rooms by ordering an on-demand presentation that can be streamed onto any computer or television screen. The link will be live for 72 hours after purchase, giving busy families the flexibility to enjoy the performance at their On- demand access will be available in mid-November.

30 Days of FREE Nutcracker Content – November 26-December 25, 2020

– To ensure that Atlanta Ballet followers get their Nutcracker fix, Atlanta Ballet will be sharing Nutcracker-inspired content on its Facebook and Instagram channels every day from Thanksgiving to Christmas. Through dancer takeovers, character story times, unveiled behind-the-scenes secrets, and virtual classes that will give families the chance to learn portions of choreography featured in The Nutcracker’s famous party scene, a little bit of The Nutcracker will come to life throughout the holiday season.

This is the second season that Atlanta Ballet will be without a Nutcracker production in 61 years – the first being when the Company instead performed Sleeping Beauty in 1968. Atlanta Ballet tentatively pushes its revised 20|21 performance season to February 2021.

“While we are disappointed that we are unable to premiere our fabulous new production of The Nutcracker at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre this year as previously planned, we are undaunted in our mission to provide our audiences with the best possible alternative in these challenging times,” Arturo Jacobus, President & CEO of Atlanta Ballet, said in a press release. “Our drive-in Nutcracker experience at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, our on-demand performance viewing option, and our ‘30 Days of Nutcracker’ series on social media are all designed to help our community experience a holiday season of joy, as we have for the past 60 years.”

