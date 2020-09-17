Share









Decatur, GA — Agnes Scott College’s virtual version of their “Engaging Global Challenges” conference will include a keynote speech, film screening, and panels on the topic of women, voting, and representation.

“This year will focus on the challenge “Women, Voting, and Representation” in commemoration of one hundred years since white women’s right to vote in the United States was recognized in 1920, and 55 years since the Voting Rights Act officially allowed women of color to exercise their right to vote,” the website reads. “Future years will focus on other global challenges with an emphasis on women’s and other marginalized groups’ potential roles as change agents.”

The virtual conference begins with a social media campaign the week of September 14-18, and continues through September 29 with virtual events.

On September 21 at 7pm, there will be a virtual film screening of “Pray the Devil Back to Hell,” which follows “the gripping account of a group of brave and visionary women led by Leymah Gbowee, who demanded peace for Liberia, a nation torn to shreds by a decades-old civil war.”

Across the week, panels will include “Ensuring Women’s Rights in Post-Crisis Reconstruction Efforts and Constitutions: Strategies from the Local to the Transnational,” “Picturing Political Power: Images in the Women’s Suffrage Movement,” a book discussion of “Violence Against Women in Politics: A Global Phenomenon” by Dr. Mona Lena Krook, and a keynote by Nobel Peace Laureate Leymah Gbowee.

View the full schedule on the Engaging Global Challenges website.

