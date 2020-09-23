Type to search

Share









Atlanta, GA – High school students from across the Atlanta area are invited to the Metro Atlanta College Access Conference 2020 on Tuesday, October 6, a press release says.

According to the press release, MACAC includes a virtual college fair and series of workshops that will connect students and families, representative of Metro Atlanta, with representatives from top institutions in Georgia and across the country.

The sixth annual conference is co-hosted by College AIM and the DeKalb Human Services Department, Office of Youth Services.

The free event, which will be held online from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., specifically provides resources for individuals who have historically been excluded from higher education, and today still face significant systemic barriers to postsecondary success – in particular Black, Latinx, first-generation and Pell-eligible students and their families.

MACAC gives students and families an opportunity to attend two 45-minute college access workshops on the ins and outs of the admissions and financial aid processes. They will come away with tips to zero in on schools, nail their applications, explore scholarships and much more.

Among the exciting workshop speakers is Ethan Sawyer, a nationally recognized expert and best-selling author known as the College Essay Guy, who will talk about how to craft a winning personal statement.

Other workshop sessions at MACAC 2020 will allow students to:

– Discover what colleges really want to see in applications.

– Figure out their “perfect fit’’ in a college.

– Learn how to manage their personal brand to increase their admissions chances.

– Manage pressure around being the first in their families to go to college.

– Learn how to find money for college and meet with scholarship providers.

And especially for parents, a session will feature a panel of parents who have successfully navigated the college admissions process with their children.

Following the workshops, there will be a live College Fair with representatives from more than 40 post-secondary schools including American University, Clayton State University, Emory University, George Washington University, Lafayette College, the University of Georgia, Princeton University, Savannah State University, Talladega College and Vanderbilt University.

Public and private colleges, universities and technical schools from in and out of state will be represented.

During the College Fair, students will be able to chat live with representatives from the schools. They’ll also be able to:

– Uncover college options through a robust search tool.

– Experience virtual campus tours.

– Watch videos and download materials helpful in the decision process.

Metro Atlanta students and their families won’t want to miss this opportunity to connect with respected institutions and speakers who are eager to help them explore their options and get into the school of their dreams.

To register, students and parents should go to collegeaim.org, where they’ll also find all the details about the schedule, workshops, speakers and more.

