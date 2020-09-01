Avondale Estates asks residents to report stormwater issues; will hold discussion on Sept 2

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — The city of Avondale Estates is addressing stormwater complaints by asking residents to report stormwater issues, and by hosting a virtual discussion about the stormwater master plan process on September 2 at 5:30pm, according to City Hall.

Residents of Avondale Estates can report stormwater issues by texting STORMWATER to (404) 528-2886 and following the prompts, or by visiting www.AvondaleEstates.org/ Stormwater.

The full statement from City Hall reads:

The City recently hired the team of Brown and Caldwell and Lowe Engineers to lead the City’s stormwater master plan. This plan will provide recommendations for future capital improvements to ensure that the City has a safe, effective, and operational stormwater system. The City wants to hear from you about where you see flooding or potential drainage issue. To report what you see and know about stormwater issues in the City, text STORMWATER to 404.528.2886 and follow the prompts. You can also report online at www.AvondaleEstates.org/ Stormwater Then join us Wednesday, September 2 at 5:30 p.m. for a discussion with the professional engineers about the details and steps for the ongoing stormwater master plan process. Attend via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 87410657100 or by phone (audio only) at: 301.715.8592 ID: 874 1065 7100.