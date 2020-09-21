Avondale Estates discourages trick-or-treating this year

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — The city of Avondale Estates said it will not sanction any trick or treating events in the city this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Avondale Estates will not be supporting or sanctioning any Halloween activities that would pose a health risk,” the city announced. “Door-to-door trick-or-treating, which is known to draw in hundreds of ghosts, goblins, and superheroes from neighboring areas, is too much of a health risk in the midst of COVID-19. And sidewalks crowded with children and their parents celebrating on a weekend holiday this year would make social distancing impossible.”

The city notes that it will still give out its annual Halloween Spirit Awards for decorating.

“Residents decorating their homes can compete for spookiest, most creative, and children’s appeal, while businesses can compete against each other for best overall design,” the city announced. “Rather than a carload of anonymous judges deliberating over use of lighting, sound effects, and visual appeal, residents and visitors can vote online for their picks during late October. Details of the contest can be found at www.AvondaleEstates.org/Halloween.”

