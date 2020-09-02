Avondale Estates seeks new members for Planning and Zoning Board

Avondale Estates seeks new members for Planning and Zoning BoardUS 278 Avondale Estates. Source: Wikimedia Commons
Avondale Estates, GA — Avondale Estates is in need of three new members for its Planning and Zoning board, according to City Hall.
The deadline to apply is Sep. 25 at 5 pm.
If you would like to have more input on the city’s future growth while also learning more about zoning then the Planning and Zoning Board (PZB) could be the right fit for you. This board has five-year terms and meets the third Monday of most months.The PZB was created by the City to hear all applications for rezoning and land use permits, making recommendations to the Board of Mayor and Commissioners on any action for such applications. In evaluating the applications, the PZB considers the zoning code and map and takes into account public input and applicable criteria before making a recommendation.
