Decatur

Beacon Hill seeks donations for children’s book giveaway event

Alex Brown Sep 15, 2020

Flyer for Beacon Hill's Ice Cream and Books giveaway event.
Decatur, GA — If you have some extra multicultural-themed children’s books lying around, Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights is accepting donations to distribute books to elementary school children.

Beacon Hill Black Alliance and Black Parents Alliance are hosting an Ice Cream and Books giveaway event for elementary schoolers at Ebster Park in Downtown Decatur on Sunday, September 27 at 1 pm.

Beacon Hill is also accepting cash donations and will be purchasing books from local bookstores.

Book donations can be dropped off at 704 Fulmer LN, Decatur, GA 30030.

Cash donations can be made to Kunle Oguneye through CashApp or PayPal.

 

