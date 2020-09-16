Beacon Hill’s “Art for the People” project calls for donations

Share









Decatur, GA — Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights has put out a call for donations for their project “Art for the People,” which was discussed at last week’s City Commission meeting.

Beacon Hill is looking to raise $15,000 from the community for the project, in addition to funds from the City of Decatur and other sources.

The statement on the GoFundMe reads:

In light of racist and ignorant actions in Decatur and the nation at large, the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights is fighting to educate the residents of Decatur through art. This art will be created to tell the stories of colonialism and white supremacy from the perspectives of communities who are often marginalized. By providing local Indigenous and African American artists with a platform, we will tell the stories of racial injustice in America and inform the community about how to contribute to anti-racist efforts. Now is the time to be vocal about social justice issues and to push boundaries through creativity. But we need your help. The money gathered from this fundraiser will go to the artists who contribute their talent to our cause. Please donate if you support Beacon Hill’s mission and wish to make Decatur a better place.