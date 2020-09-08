Biz Bits: Drone start-up makes skies safer, Garage Door Studio receives grant

Share









Decatur, GA — Here’s a quick look at some business news in our community.

– Lens.Vegas has launched Project Skybox, a new drone learning kit.

Tiffany Tesfamichael, Lens.Vegas’ Director, Drone Experience Team & Head of Learning, resides in Decatur.

“When I do outdoor drone classes they’re usually at Decatur Square, too,” she said. “The classes are taught based on the book and boxkit, which happen to ship worldwide.”

According to a press release, ” Project Skybox enables drone pilots & drone hobbyists to capture beautiful aerials that comply with FAA federal airspace regulations. The boxkit includes a training drone, VR goggles, and companion guide. The companion guide is a 200+ page book. The Aerial Lookbook title features a curated collection of high-quality aerials that are mapped to key aeronautical concepts to promote safe drone operations.”

For more information, click here.

– Orthopedic surgeon Henaku Yirenkyi has opened a new practice in greater Decatur called World Spine and Orthopedics.

The practice is located at 4296 Memorial Drive Suite C, Decatur, GA. 30032.

According to a press release, “Dr. Yirenkyi provides general orthopedic care with an emphasis on spinal surgery.”

“[He] graduated with honors from The Ohio State University and completed his medical training at University of Cincinnati College of Medicine,” the press release says. “He completed ﬁve years of general orthopedics residency at Orlando Health with training in all aspects of orthopedics. Dr. Yirenkyi completed his fellowship in spine surgery at the State University of New York, Upstate, in the operative and non-operative care for adult and pediatric spinal conditions. He sees patients with degenerative as well as deformity conditions. He is trained in open and minimally invasive techniques of spine surgery and values excellent patient care.”

– Brightworth has named four new partners at the Atlanta-based wealth management firm, which has approximately $4 billion in assets under management, according to a press release. The new partners are Thomas Farmer, Ryan Halpern, Dean Harbry and Rick Weissinger

Weissinger lives in Decatur, according to the company.

“Weissinger is the Director of Marketing and manages the firm’s branding, marketing and communications,” the press release says. “He joined Brightworth in 2016 and has more than 25 years of experience in advertising and marketing.”

– Garage Door Studio has been selected to receive a $5,000 COVID-19 relief and recovery grant from The Red Backpack Fund, an opportunity for small businesses and nonprofits made possible by The Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation, according to a press release.

Here is the full announcement:

August 17, 2020 — GlobalGiving announced today that Garage Door Studio has been selected to receive a $5,000 COVID-19 relief and recovery grant from The Red Backpack Fund, an opportunity for small businesses and nonprofits made possible by The Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation. “My hope is that this gift will help alleviate some of the pressures caused by this horrible pandemic. Twenty years ago, I started Spanx with $5,000 in savings, and I see this as a time to pay it forward. Small business is the backbone of our culture. I know what it’s like to be a small business owner, and I want to provide some relief to these entrepreneurs during this time,” said Spanx Founder Sara Blakely. The Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation donated $5 million to support female entrepreneurs in the wake of COVID-19 and teamed up with GlobalGiving to establish The Red Backpack Fund. Thousands of business owners and nonprofit founders from across the United States and its territories applied to receive a grant from The Red Backpack Fund to combat economic hardship caused by COVID-19. Garage Door Studio was selected for the grant based on its outstanding application, its urgent need for COVID-19 relief, and its demonstrated capacity to overcome COVID-19 setbacks. GlobalGiving, a 501(c)(3) organization with nearly two decades of grantmaking experience, will award grants to at least 1,000 women entrepreneurs from now through September 2020 through The Red Backpack Fund. GlobalGiving has assembled a 100% women-led team to lead the grantee selection process. The team includes grant specialists, social workers, female entrepreneurs, analysts, and monitoring and evaluation experts. “We’re proud to announce the grantees of The Red Backpack Fund. They have successfully undergone GlobalGiving’s rigorous vetting process, and we believe this grant will help them continue to thrive, despite the shifting economic circumstances brought on by this crisis,” said GlobalGiving CEO Alix Guerrier. “The world needs more women-led organizations who are a key force in overcoming COVID-19 and establishing a better normal.” Learn more about The Red Backpack Fund at www.globalgiving.org/redbackpackfund. About Garage Door Studio Located in downtown Avondale, GA, Garage Door Studio is a brick and mortar space featuring local art and handmade goods with a focus on emerging talent. Owners Jen Singh and Rachel Herzog have carefully curated their shop with unique and chic handmade items you won’t find anywhere else. The studio gallery features local art and hosts creative workshops and events. www.garagedoorstudio.com About The Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation Since its inception in 2006, the Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation has donated millions to charities around the world, focusing on charities that empower underserved women and girls. In 2013, Sara Blakely became the first self-made, female billionaire to sign the Giving Pledge, created by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett, promising to give at least half her wealth to charity. In 2020, Sara and the Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation launched the Red Backpack Fund in partnership with GlobalGiving. Back by Sara Blakely, the $5 million fund supports the recovery and revitalization of female-owned businesses in the U.S. impacted by the coronavirus crisis. While many of the world’s resources are being depleted, one is waiting to be unleashed: Women. The Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation is on a mission to support women and help them SOAR through education, entrepreneurship and the arts. Learn more at www.spanxfoundation.com. About GlobalGiving GlobalGiving is a 501(c)(3) registered nonprofit that makes it safe and easy to support important causes around the world. When a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic strikes, GlobalGiving quickly delivers funds to vetted organizations that are best-suited to lead immediate and long-term relief and recovery. As part of its mission to accelerate community-led change, GlobalGiving provides tools, training, and support to help nonprofits, donors, and companies increase their impact and make the world a better place. Learn more at www.globalgiving.org.

– Empire Heating and Air Conditioning recently earned the title of SecureAire Certified Dealer for SecureAire air purification products, according to a press release.

The company is based in Decatur.

“Empire will offer installation of the SecureAire air filtration systems in both homes and commercial businesses to capture and destroy viruses like COVID-19, bacteria and volatile organic compounds (VOCs),” the press release says. “SecureAire’s ACTIVE Particle Control Technology has been proven in hospitals and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design-certified (LEED) commercial buildings to exceed passive filtration strategies.”

For more information, call 404-294-0900 or visit empirehvac.com.

– The Step2® Company, LLC, which manufactures rotationally molded home products and toys near Cleveland, Ohio, has announced the expansion of its manufacturing and distribution capacity with the acquisition of manufacturing, distribution and shipping assets in Decatur, Georgia, according to a press release.

“In addition to increasing production to meet high consumer demand, Step2 plans to add approximately 150 to 175 employees to its Decatur roster,” the press release says.

Here is the full announcement:

STREETSBORO, Ohio – The Step2® Company, LLC, a leading manufacturer of rotationally molded home products and toys near Cleveland, Ohio, announces the expansion of its manufacturing and distribution capacity with the acquisition of manufacturing, distribution and shipping assets in Decatur, Georgia. In addition to increasing production to meet high consumer demand, Step2 plans to add approximately 150 to 175 employees to its Decatur roster. The company also expects to hire 100 employees in its Cleveland-area plants. “Families are spending more time at home during this pandemic. As such, many are looking for a variety of active indoor and outdoor play experiences for children while also seeking outdoor comforts to entertain and relax at home,” says Tony Ciepiel, CEO of The Step2 Company, LLC. “The acquisition of these roto-molding machines and other manufacturing and operational equipment will help us meet this demand and stimulate the U.S. economy in the process.” The new Decatur facility, under management of Chris Price, has a leadership team with over 40 years’ experience in the roto-molding space. It has been running effectively since mid-July and manufacturing classic, favorite toys like the top-selling Neat & Tidy Cottage as well as new, innovative products in the toy and outdoor home categories. “The already-established and proven Cleveland operating standards and processes are being implemented in Decatur to support a quick start-up and ensure consistency in our employee experience and our manufacturing quality,” adds Ciepiel. Step2 is actively hiring right now with very competitive packages for manufacturing and office roles in both Ohio and Georgia, including Roto Operators, Powder Handlers, Assemblers and more. For full details or to apply please visit Step2.com/careers. To learn more about Step2 products, please visit www.Step2.com.

