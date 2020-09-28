Board of Health to host DeKalb’s Frontline Workforce Drive-Thru Clinic this Wednesday

Share









Decatur, GA – The DeKalb County Board of Health is joining forces with DeKalb County Government on Sept. 30, to help its frontline employees to roll up their sleeves against the flu, a press release says.

DeKalb’s Frontline Workforce Drive-Thru Clinic will be held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the North DeKalb Health Center, located at 3807 Clairmont Road NE in Chamblee. Members of the frontline workforce and their immediate family members can schedule and register in advance via a special online form or drive through any time between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Free and confidential HIV testing will also be available.

The Board of Health started offering drive-thru flu shots at its North DeKalb Health Center on Sept. 23, weekdays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Appointment scheduling and registration for drive-thru can be done online.

Although additional drive-thru sites will be added in the coming weeks, anyone can call their closest health center to schedule an appointment for a flu shot. Standard and high-dose flu shots, which provide better protection against the flu for seniors, are available at all of DeKalb’s health centers.

“As the COVID-19 epidemic extends into the fall and winter months, it is imperative for everyone to roll up their sleeves for a flu shot this year,” said DeKalb County District Health Director S. Elizabeth Ford, M.D., M.B.A. “This will not only protect you, your loved ones and your friends, but it will also potentially prevent you from contracting COVID-19 and influenza simultaneously.”

The flu shot is recommended for anyone age six months and older, particularly those who are at high risk of serious flu complications. These groups include young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions (such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease) and those who are 65 years and older.

Flu shots are free for Medicare recipients, children enrolled in Medicaid, and are available at no cost with most private insurance. If you are not insured or your plan doesn’t cover the flu shot, it is available for a low cost.

Those receiving a flu shot should bring their insurance information and photo identification. The DeKalb County Board of Health accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Cigna, Medicaid, Medicare Part B, PeachCare for Kids, the State Health Benefit Plan (excluding Kaiser Permanente) and UnitedHealthcare. Only debit and credit cards will be accepted for payment.

For more information about the flu or the DeKalb County Board of Health’s immunization programs, including on-site worksite or community flu clinics, visit dekalbhealth.net/flu or call 404-294-3700.

