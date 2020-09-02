CDC Museum seeks COVID-19 “artifacts” for future collection

Share









Atlanta, GA — The David J. Sencer CDC Museum is seeking “artifacts, ephemera, and documents” related to the COVID-19 pandemic for a future collection that will “tell shared community experiences,” according to a statement from the museum.

The museum showcases temporary exhibits related to different aspects of national and global public health, as well as permanent exhibits about global health and the CDC’s history.

The full text of the statement is below:

Rapid Response Collecting: AN OPEN REQUEST FOR COVID-19 RELATED ARTIFACTS, EPHEMERA, AND DOCUMENTS The global COVID-19 pandemic is a public health emergency of epic proportions, challenging communities around the world in unprecedented ways. To record the national narrative of the response and CDC’s important work on COVID-19, the David J. Sencer CDC Museum is launching a campaign to collect items to document CDC’s role in the response, as well as examples of materials that can tell shared community experiences. In the future, these important collections will be made available to historians, researchers, and museum curators to help understand and to interpret COVID-19 experience to the general public. Museum staff is asking COVID-19 responders who have been deployed or assigned to emergency operations activities to collect materials documenting their work and to submit a short description for consideration for inclusion in the CDC Museum COVID-19 collection. At this time, we understand that the first priority of each responder is to his or her primary assignment. The Museum is simply asking responders to put items aside and contact us at convenient times. Examples of materials include, but are not limited to:

– Handmade masks (not currently in use)

– Political activism materials – Posters and collateral materials

– T-shirts

– Local newspapers

– Public service announcements distributed in

your community

– Journals and diaries – Signs

– Electronic files

– Photographs

– Popular culture materials Let us decide whether something is relevant—nothing is too trivial or unimportant. Send everything our way! Mary Hilpertshauser, historic collections manager, Heather Rodriguez, assistant curator, and Louise E. Shaw, museum curator, are available to answer any questions you might have or to receive your donations. Thank you in advance for documenting the present for the future. Mary Hilpertshauser asf5@cdc.gov 404-639-0851

Heather Rodriguez okw9@cdc.gov 404-718-7916

Louise E. Shaw nzz1@cdc.gov 404-639-3657 David J. Sencer CDC Museum, 1600 Clifton Road NE, MS H-19 M

Atlanta, Georgia 30329

