Chef Deborah VanTrece tells Bon Appétit she closed Decatur restaurant because of racism

Decatur, GA — Local Chef Deborah VanTrece recently gave Bon Appétit magazine a first person account of her experiences as a Black chef.

VanTrece shed some light on her decision to close her Twisted Soul restaurant in Decatur in 2015. The restaurant was located on East Howard Avenue in Decatur. She later reopened the restaurant in West Midtown.

“I’ll say it now, flat out: I left Decatur because of racism,” she told Bon Appétit.

She said she realized she’d made a mistake opening in Decatur almost as soon as the restaurant opened.

“Some of the other big chefs in the neighborhood were young enough to be my kids, but because I didn’t come up through their channels they didn’t respect me,” she told the magazine. “See, there’s this thing in the industry where if you worked for known white chefs, if you came up through them, then you’re all good. You’re wonderful. But if you got there on your own, well, how the hell did that happen?”

To read the full article, click here.

Decaturish left a message with VanTrece seeking comment. This story will be updated when she replies.

