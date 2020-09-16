LOADING

Congregation Anshi S’fard to hold socially-distant Rosh Hashanah services

Congregation Anshi S’fard to hold socially-distant Rosh Hashanah services

Alex Brown Sep 16, 2020

A flyer for Anshi's Rosh Hashanah services.
Atlanta, GA — Congregation Anshi S’fard in Virginia Highlands will hold socially-distant Rosh Hashanah services this Saturday, September 19 and Sunday, September 20. The Jewish holiday begins at sundown on Friday.

The Orthodox synagogue will hold an explanatory traditional service from 8:30 am to 10:00 am on Saturday, September 19. It will be traditional in that the prayers will be in Hebrew, but there will be commentary in English for those who do not speak Hebrew. The service will be held outside, weather-permitting, but in case of inclement weather it will be moved inside. Masks and social distancing will be required in either situation. Because it is also Shabbat, the shofar will not be blown on Saturday.

For those who do not feel comfortable attending a service with other congregants, the synagogue will also hold family services on Sunday designed to accommodate one family at a time for a 25-minute service. A service for the adults in the family will be led by Rabbi Freedman, while Rabbi Freedman’s wife Mrs. Shani Freedman will lead the children’s service, which includes songs, children’s Torah discussion, and yoga. The family will be brought together to hear the shofar be blown at the end of the service.

Those interested in attending either service are required to RSVP by Friday. The services are free and open to all, but the synagogue does accept donations.

If anyone is interested in hearing the shofar outside of scheduled services, Rabbi Freedman encourages you to contact him by email (mayerfreedman@atlantakollel.org) or phone (404-951-1026) to make an arrangement.

 

