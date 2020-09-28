Deadline to provide input on Decatur’s Storm Water Master Plan is Oct. 2

Share









Decatur, GA — The deadline to provide input on Decatur’s Storm Water Mater Plan is this Friday, Oct. 2.

The plan recommends 73 infrastructure projects over the next 20 years aimed at decreasing flooding, protecting water quality and increasing the capacity of storm water management in the city. The estimated total cost for all the projects is $35 million.

“Before this plan, the City last updated its Storm Water Master Plan in 2004,” the draft of the new plan says. “Implementation of the 2004 plan focused on major storm water infrastructure improvements in the downtown areas over the past decade. While the downtown areas have benefited from these improvements, many neighborhoods in Decatur have storm water systems that are inadequate compared to modern storm water standards. In this SWMP update, storm water management in residential areas of the City is a major focus.”

To see the plan and submit your comments, click here.

The plan itself will not be the end of the discussion, according to the city’s Decatur Next website.

“Thereafter, changes based on public input will be implemented and the draft will work its way towards adoption — first in a City Commission work session, then a formal vote in a subsequent meeting,” the website says. “Any recommended changes to existing regulations, or go-ahead on specific projects included in the plan, will subsequently become follow-through initiatives of their own, to be brought before the City Commission in a public meeting for approval and/or fund allocation as applicable.”

