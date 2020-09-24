Decatur City Commission will consider rezoning for historic UMC chapel at special called meeting

Share









Decatur, GA — At a special called meeting on Sept. 28, the Decatur City Commission will consider a rezoning proposal that would repurpose the Decatur First United Methodist Church property.

Plans to use the property for office and event space moved one step closer to fruition at the last Decatur Planning Commission meeting. Members of that board voted to recommend approval of a rezoning for the church’s former chapel and Sunday School building.

The City Commission would be the final step in that process. When asked why the rezoning wasn’t discussed at the commission’s Sept. 21 meeting, City Manager Andrea Arnold explained it had to be handled on Sept. 28 for legal reasons.

“The original 2020 calendar moved the regularly scheduled City Commission from September 21 to September 28 to avoid fall break,” Arnold said. “Planning Commission (correctly) advertised the September hearing based on the September 28 meeting date. In the meantime, since fall break was cancelled, I recommended moving back to September 21 to stay on the 1st and 3rd Monday schedule. Based on legal advertising requirements … it must remain on the September 28th [agenda]. Bottom line: This was my mistake when I recommended moving the City Commission back to September 21.”

The Sept. 28 meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. The meeting can be viewed by clicking here. Information on how to participate via zoom will be added to this article when it becomes available.

WT 318 Sycamore, LLC, a partnership organized by Decatur attorneys Kyle Williams and Eric Teusink, is under contract to purchase the properties from the church. They plan to convert the school building, which formerly housed Decatur First Kindergarten and Preschool, to office space and renovate the historic 1899 stone chapel as a meeting and event space.

