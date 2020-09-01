Decatur Police investigating after men shoot up Oakhurst home

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur Police are investigating a shooting in Oakhurst that took place early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a call about a shooting in the 200 block of Feld Avenue around 12:25 a.m. on Sept. 1.

“The residents reported that two unknown males appeared in front of their house and produced a firearm,” Sgt. John Bender said. “The males began to discharge the firearm striking the house several times. Officers located shell casings outside of the home where the males were standing and bullet holes inside of the residence. No injuries were reported. Officers canvassed the area for additional evidence and are currently investigating the case at this time.”

