Decatur Police say there’s ‘no evidence’ two shootings in Oakhurst are linked

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police said on Sept. 3 that they do not have any evidence that two recent shootings in Oakhurst are related, even though the crimes are similar.

Two homes were shot up by unknown suspects shortly after 12 a.m. on Sept. 1 and Sept. 2. The first home is located in the 200 block of Feld Avenue. The second home is 100 block of Hood Circle. There were no injuries, but both homes are visibly pockmarked with bullet holes. The home on Feld Avenue still had broken glass visible on the porch.

Residents in both homes are elderly, Black and have lived in the neighborhood for decades. The residents, who asked Decaturish not to publicize their names and addresses, said they don’t know why they were targeted.

Decatur Police believe the suspects who shot up the home on Feld Avenue are acquaintances of the people living in the home. Police believe the incident on Hood Circle may be related to a previous assault that occurred in Atlanta. One of the residents of the home on Hood Circle was the victim in that incident.

“At this time there is no evidence linking the two incidents,” the Police Department said.

Here is the full statement from Decatur Police.

