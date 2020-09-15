Decatur Police say they will address illegal street racing in Oakhurst

Share









Decatur, GA — According to residents, illegal street racing has occurred in Oakhurst over the last three weekends.

“Saturday about 2 a.m. there were dozens of cars going up East Lake Drive by the business district, speeding in both lanes and people shooting off fireworks,” one resident told Decaturish. “The on-duty officers did show up and eventually disperse them but they woke up most of the neighborhood.”

Sgt. John Bender, spokesperson for the Decatur Police Department, said the department is aware of the issue and plans to take action.

“Incidents of street racing have increased across the Metro Atlanta area,” Bender said. “Decatur has experienced incidents of this activity over the past three weekends in the Oakhurst neighborhood. Each time the groups arrived, they immediately dispersed the area once Decatur officers arrived. We are aware of the ongoing issue and are taking measures to stop the behavior.”

Bender declined to provide information about the additional steps the Police Department is taking.

“At this time, that information will not be released,” Bender said. “Discussing how the issue is to be addressed often times can compromise the effectiveness of the solution put into place.”

