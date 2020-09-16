LOADING

Type to search

Decatur School Board member James Herndon will appear on Sept. 16 Decaturish Twitch Show

Decatur Twitch

Decatur School Board member James Herndon will appear on Sept. 16 Decaturish Twitch Show

Dan Whisenhunt Sep 16, 2020
James Herndon pictured here with his wife Mandi Herndon and two daughters: Mackenzie, a rising 3rd grader at the new Talley Street School and Charlotte, a rising Pre-K'er at College Heights. Image provided to Decaturish.
Share

 

Decatur, GA — James Herndon, a member of the City Schools of Decatur Board of Education, will be a featured guest on the Sept. 16 Decaturish Twitch Show.

The show will start at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast here.

The Decaturish Twitch Show generally broadcasts every Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m. Starting Sept. 18, the show will be on hiatus due to prior conflicts. The show will resume on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Be sure to tune in to the show and if you want to ask questions, create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.)

People interested in viewing past episodes should subscribe to the Decaturish Youtube channel. To see the Youtube channel, click here.

We’ll see you on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m.

 

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus