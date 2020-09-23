Decatur sidewalk improvements begin Sept 23

Decatur sidewalk improvements begin Sept 23A portion of sidewalk on Commerce Drive between South Columbia Drive and Church Street is included in the sidewalks to be repaired this month. Image via Google Maps
Decatur, GA — Georgia Safe Sidewalks will begin sidewalk improvements in Decatur this week, according to Decatur Makeover. Sidewalks included in this year’s sidewalk repair program are: Second Avenue, between East Lake Drive and Northern Street; Commerce Drive between South Columbia Drive and Church Street; East and West Parkwood Road; Parkwood Lane; Upland Road; and Wimberly Court.
The work is expected to take about 4 weeks. Pedestrians should watch for directional signage or indicators and take caution as necessary.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.