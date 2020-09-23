Decatur sidewalk improvements begin Sept 23

Share









Decatur, GA — Georgia Safe Sidewalks will begin sidewalk improvements in Decatur this week, according to Decatur Makeover. Sidewalks included in this year’s sidewalk repair program are: Second Avenue, between East Lake Drive and Northern Street; Commerce Drive between South Columbia Drive and Church Street; East and West Parkwood Road; Parkwood Lane; Upland Road; and Wimberly Court.

The work is expected to take about 4 weeks. Pedestrians should watch for directional signage or indicators and take caution as necessary.

