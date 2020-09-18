Decatur Superintendent David Dude gets contract extension, raise

Decatur Superintendent David Dude gets contract extension, raiseSuperintendent David Dude
Decatur, GA — At its most recent meeting, the Decatur School Board voted to give Superintendent David Dude a three-year contract extension and a raise.
Dude, who currently makes $219,000 a year plus performance bonuses will make $255,704 starting in the 2021-2022 school year.
District spokesperson Courtney Burnett indicated that the school board opted to remove bonus provisions and instead increase Dude’s salary.
“Annual salaries were adjusted in lieu of including a bonus provision,” she said.
Dude’s salary for the next three years will be as follows:
– $255,704 for 2021-2022 school year
– $262,280 for 2022-2023 school year
– $267,435 for 2023-2024 school year
It is Dude’s second contract extension since he was hired in 2015. When he started working at CSD, his salary was $179,000, plus bonuses.
Dude donated his last $20,000 bonus to CSD’s cafeteria workers and custodians working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A copy of his new contract was not immediately available.
