Decatur Superintendent David Dude gets contract extension, raise

Dan Whisenhunt Sep 18, 2020
Superintendent David Dude
Decatur, GA — At its most recent meeting, the Decatur School Board voted to give Superintendent David Dude a three-year contract extension and a raise.

Dude, who currently makes $219,000 a year plus performance bonuses will make $255,704 starting in the 2021-2022 school year.

District spokesperson Courtney Burnett indicated that the school board opted to remove bonus provisions and instead increase Dude’s salary.

“Annual salaries were adjusted in lieu of including a bonus provision,” she said. 

Dude’s salary for the next three years will be as follows:

– $255,704 for 2021-2022 school year

– $262,280 for 2022-2023 school year

– $267,435 for 2023-2024 school year

It is Dude’s second contract extension since he was hired in 2015. When he started working at CSD, his salary was $179,000, plus bonuses.

Dude donated his last $20,000 bonus to CSD’s cafeteria workers and custodians working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A copy of his new contract was not immediately available.

 

