Decatur Superintendent David Dude gets contract extension, raise

Decatur, GA — At its most recent meeting, the Decatur School Board voted to give Superintendent David Dude a three-year contract extension and a raise.

Dude, who currently makes $219,000 a year plus performance bonuses will make $255,704 starting in the 2021-2022 school year.

District spokesperson Courtney Burnett indicated that the school board opted to remove bonus provisions and instead increase Dude’s salary.

“Annual salaries were adjusted in lieu of including a bonus provision,” she said.

Dude’s salary for the next three years will be as follows: